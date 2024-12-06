Key Takeaways The GameSir X3 Pro was just released after ending its crowdsource-exclusive period.

The controller contains top-of-the-line hardware, including a cooling fan and thermoelectric heat sink.

The associated GameHub software provides cloud gaming access & hints at features like Windows-on-Android emulation.

Once upon a time, Android game controllers bore a relatively terrible reputation. Small but talented companies like GameSir and 8Bitdo have done excellent work providing well-made game controllers. GameSir's latest human input device brings not only premium sensor technology and customizable buttons, but also active cooling using a pair of highly effective technologies (via XDA Developers). It also holds ties to some interesting software that Windows-on-Android game emulators may or may not love.

GameSir's latest, greatest controller

One of today's most technologically capable phone gamepads

With a relatively vast selection of controllers for console, PC, and mobile platforms, GameSir has plenty of experience. Its latest phone controller incorporates its most advanced features yet, in an ergonomic design that lets you take advantage of devices' ever-increasing battery life without your hands getting sore.

It's hard to claim any device is perfect (especially while it's still working its way through our review process), but on paper, the X3 Pro basically has it all. Hall effect thumbsticks, a 6-axis gyroscope, and precision rumble motors mark some of the more high-end features. It also gives you more customization freedom than any of GameSir's previous controllers, with adjustable button configurations and replaceable grips.

The biggest draw, though, is the cooling. The big fan on the back might be imnpressive enough on its own. But there's also a thermoelectric cooling pad inside that leverages the Peltier effect to electrically transfer waste heat from your phone, to the heat sink, then to the atmosphere via the previously mentioned fan. Given how hot even the best SoCs get today, this can increase frame rates in demanding games, improve battery life and longevity, and of course, keep your phone cool enough to hold comfortably.

Then there's the interesting tie-in to GameSir's GameHub software. For now, the early release version lets you test cloud gaming services. Eventually, though, GameSir will apparently roll out today's most advanced Android emulator, giving you offline, on-device access to your favorite supported Windows games.

This isn't a cheap controller, but it is one of the best. Crowdfunding participants have been getting their deliveries for months, so you might see some in-depth reviews floating around already. Now, you can buy the premium game controller from GameSir's website, as well as Amazon. With it, you gain access to GameHub game streaming, and eventually, the controller will likely enable the PC emulator function, too. If you want the best, keep a solid eye on the GameSir X3 Pro.