GameSir has been on a tear coming up with some of the best mobile controllers on the market, where I last took the excellent GameSir X3 for a spin, but since the company has an all-new device launching today, I've spent three last couple of weeks running it through its paces to report my findings. The GameSir X2 Pro hits store shelves starting today for $80, offering a similar design to the original X2, but with the upgrades found in the X3 (sans its fan), and a few unique features all its own. So if your original X2 is starting to feel dated with its tiny face buttons and lack of analog triggers, GameSir is back with a refinement that damn-near perfects its best mobile controller design. Let's dig in.

Design

At first blush, it's challenging to tell the difference between the older X2 and the newer X2 Pro, but there are certainly differences. First and foremost, the X2 Pro is wider, which means it can fit large phones, you know, like behemoth gaming phones (and I tested several, and they all fit, even with their cases). Beyond the wider footprint, you get full-size face buttons, an improvement over the X2, though a continuation from the X3. You can even remove the face buttons to swap them around if you don't enjoy the Xbox layout. The X2 Pro does offer Xbox branding as the $80 device not only comes with a free month of Game Pass access but even includes a little Xbox button. No, it doesn't launch the Game Pass app; it's just a typical home shortcut like any other mobile controller.

Of course, the biggest addition to the X2 Pro is the fact is uses Hall Effect analog triggers. Many newer mobile controllers have been moving to this feature to deliver console-quality analog triggers, like the Razer Kishi V2, but since GameSir's X2 and X3 were missing out on these analog triggers, it's great to see them included with the X2 Pro, as it was the main sticking point with the previous iterations.

What's also unique to the X2 Pro is that it offers a couple of rear buttons, which can be handy as programmable shortcuts so that you don't have to move your fingers while playing.

You can also expect many of the other upgrades that were included with the X3, including Kailh micro switches for the buttons, and Alps 3D joysticks, which are closer to the size of the joysticks on the Nintendo Switch than a full-size joystick on a typical Xbox or PlayStation controller.

Overall, the design feels familiar to previous models but has clearly been improved in key areas so that larger phones will fit, even if they have a case, with triggers that finally work with pressure and tactile buttons all around. GameSir calls this a Pro model, and I agree that the X2 Pro is its best controller yet.​​​​​​​

Feel

The feel is fine enough, as you don't want the controller to be too big, say like a Steam Deck. So to keep the X2 Pro portable, it remains a mostly flat slab. You do get a semblance of grips in the rear that help to keep things comfortable in hand, though the small size isn't quite as ergonomic as a full-sized controller. There is a grippy rubbery texture affixed to the back of the rear bumps, so this helps with the overall feel that the controller won't slip out of your hand.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Still, it's hard not to notice that the whole controller is made out of plastic that feels pretty light, which some may perceive as feeling cheap. While I can't say the controller feels like an $80 device, neither do any of the other mobile controllers out there, so it's par for the course.​​​​​​​

Performance

After some heavy gaming sessions playing demanding titles like Dead Cells and Rocket League Sideswipe, I can say the controller performs great. Since all buttons are Kailh microswitches, there's plenty of tactility, and this even extends to the d-pad, which works wonderfully in fighting games like Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

There is a passthrough USB-C port, so you can charge your phone as you play, and it's on the bottom right, which can get in the way if you tend to grip the controller in your palm.

Of course, since the X2 Pro comes with Xbox branding, I also tested a few games over Game Pass, Stadia, and Luna. All worked as expected, avoiding any lowering of latency by avoiding bluetooth altogether, thanks to the USB-C connection, which still utilizes a handy tilting feature to ensure you can get your phone in and out of the controller with ease.​​​​​​​

Software

The GameSir app is available, so you can easily update the firmware on your GameSir devices, but since I've been testing a pre-release product, the X2 Pro isn't yet listed beyond a section in the app's store to buy one. So I can't say if there is firmware for the X2 pro that will need to be upgraded at any point, and I also have no way to see if the controller's layout settings exist. But judging from my recent X3 hands-on, there should be a way to manually select the button layout for the X2 Pro upon release​​​​​​, which is today.

Price

At $80, the X2 Pro is comparably priced to similar hardware, and even comes in under what the new $100 Razer Kishi V2 costs. Still, $80 is a lot of money just to play a few mobile games with a controller. Then again, thanks to the new Xbox branding, clearly, GameSir wants people to consider its mobile controllers for streamed games on services like Game Pass, Stadia, Luna, and GeForce Now. So if you're looking for an optimal way to stream games portably over your phone but require a pro-level controller to get the job done, the X2 Pro is a fine choice where the $80 expenditure could be worth it for a controller.

Final thoughts

Out of all of the GameSir controllers I've tested over the last year, the GameSir X2 Pro is easily the most polished of the bunch. Not only has GameSir finally listened to fans, adding Hall Effect analog triggers for proper pressure-sensitive control perfect for racing games, but we also get excellent Alps 3D joysticks and Kailh microswitches, so all of the buttons, triggers, and sticks deliver on performance and feel. Combine this with a slightly larger footprint that can fit just about any phone, even if it's sporting a case, and you have a top contender when it comes to mobile controllers.

So for me, the GameSir X2 Pro is totally a worthwhile purchase, as I do spend a lot of time playing games on my phone, and now I'm even streaming them more often with the rise in game streaming quality. Seeing that you get a free month of Game Pass with the controller, this does help to explain the price; plus, there are competing devices out there that are even more expensive, so GameSir is hitting a perfectly fine middle ground with top-of-the-line features that come in at an acceptable price point. While I can't say mobile gaming controllers are necessary for everyone, if you too spend a lot of time playing Android games or happen to often stream games on your phone, you'll more than likely have a good time with the GameSir X2 Pro. Of course, if you'd first like to dig up a few games to play with a physical controller, we have a handy roundup that covers the best Android games with controller support.