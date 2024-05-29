Summary GameSir has released two new Xbox-licensed controllers, Kaleid and Kaleid Flux, with hall effect technology for precise control in gaming.

GameSir, a Guangzhou, China-based gaming peripheral maker, has quickly become a heavyweight in the industry. With a range of controllers that consistently make their way to our best game controller lists, and a catalog of products that include grips and accessories, the manufacturer has covered several bases.

Now, the peripheral-maker has unveiled a new series of wired controllers that are officially licensed and designed for Xbox gamers.

The two new controllers, Kaleid and Kaleid Flux, are officially compatible with the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. It's worth noting that GameSir has previously released a controller named Kaleid. The new controllers are different from the previous one in looks, features, and Xbox licensing.

The new controllers feature hall effect joysticks, which should greatly reduce the risk of drift over time. This is the same tech used in the Gamesir Nova HD Rumble that we reviewed recently. Similarly, both controllers also feature hall-effect triggers, allowing input to be registered magnetically, which should result in precise control, especially within racing games.

Kaleid and Kaleid Flux both feature a translucent body that lets their built-in customizable LED light strips shine, with textured grips on the controllers' body, triggers, and bumpers. Haptics are present too, and GameSir says that both controlers feature four distinct motors to deliver "strong and subtle vibrations as needed."

The two new Xbox-licensed controllers can be customized directly from the GameSir Nexus software, allowing users to create different profiles (up to three), map buttons, adjust joystick and trigger sensitivity, and customize the built-in LED.

So...what's the difference between the two?

Well, not much. Both controllers cost roughly the same. Kaleid comes in at $70, while Kaleid Flux costs $66. They're aesthetically a little different too. The Kaleid controller features RGB LED lighting, while the Kaleid Flux seems to be limited to Gold/Yellow tones.

The former also features microswitch ABXY buttons, which should result in a more noticeable clicky feeling and sound when pushing buttons, while the Kaleid Flux's membrane buttons should be more suitable for those that prefer cushioned buttons that aren't as loud and tactile. It's worth noting, however, that membrane switches tend to wear out over time, while microswitches generally last longer.

Although the Xbox-licensed Kaleid controller's listing is live on Amazon, it is currently unavailable to order. The Kaleid Flux, on the other hand, is not yet listed on Amazon. According to GameSir, both controllers should be available to order via Amazon on Thursday, May 30th. Alternatively, the controllers are available to pre-order now from GameSir's website.