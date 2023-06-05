The GameSir T4 Kaleid is a flashy controller packed with features to match any of our favorite Android controllers to date. While there are a couple of notable drawbacks when gaming on Android, GameSir’s new wired controller is perfect for any type of game, from FPS titles to fast-paced racing games. And at $41.99, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value controller anywhere.

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is an impressive controller offering many features we usually only see included with controllers around the $100 price point. There’s plenty to love about the T4 Kaleid, but you’ll need to carefully weigh your use cases before buying.

GameSir T4-Kaleid 8 / 10 The GameSir T4 Kaleid’s RGB lighting and the transparent case may initially seem tacky, but these flashy effects disguise one of the best-wired controllers you can buy today. While the lack of Bluetooth support holds it back, at $42, few other controllers compare at this price.

Brand GameSir Platform PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android-based devices Connectivity Wired via USB-C Headset Support Yes Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two rear buttons on grip Available Colors Clear Region Compatibility Worldwide Price $42 Weight 212g Pros Hall-effect joysticks

Easy to toggle triggers between analog and hair-trigger

Ergonomic grip

Programmable macro buttons Cons Too easy to accidentally enable turbo mode

No wireless support

Incompatible with centered mobile phone clips $41 at Amazon $50 at GameSir

Price, availability, and accessories

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is available worldwide for $41.99 through the GameSir website and Amazon. In the box, you get the controller and a 2m braided USB-C to USB-A cable, but no phone clip is included.

Design

At first glance, the GameSir T4 Kaleid doesn’t look like a premium controller. Turbo buttons, transparent cases, macro buttons, and blinding RGB effects tend to signal a lack of quality, but I swiftly learned not to judge a book by its cover (or a controller by its RGB effects).

Firstly, and most importantly, the controller is comfortable to hold for long periods. It’s light without feeling flimsy, and all the buttons and triggers fall comfortably under your fingers and thumbs. Although they follow the Xbox layout, you can adjust the controller to use Nintendo Switch or PlayStation layouts instead.

Once you start pressing buttons, things get even more impressive. The analog triggers and hall-effect joysticks are valuable assets, but I found the micro-switches under the face buttons to be the most remarkable feature on display here.

Micro switches aren’t uncommon on modern controllers, but the T4 Kaleid’s are especially satisfying to press. The face buttons on the controller have a 0.6mm actuation difference; only the lightest press is needed for immediate action. Switching to my Xbox Core controller after testing the T4 Kaleid felt like driving a tractor after a week with a sports car.

The triggers have a nifty feature in that they can be toggled between analog and hair-trigger settings. This is done on the software side; there are no physical trigger stops. This is perfect for people who like to jump between multiple games in a session, as switching modes only takes a few seconds.

On the back of the controller, two programmable macro switches rest against the inside of my ring fingers. This placement means they require the slightest movement to press, but I never accidentally clicked them during heated gameplay. While it would have been nice to see extra macro buttons, especially when the cheaper GameSir T4 Pro offers four, this didn’t feel like a significant loss.

The face of the controller includes Home, Back, and Start buttons. There’s a capture button (only compatible with Nintendo Switch) and the Mode button. These buttons are labeled, but thanks to the transparent case, the writing is impossible to see unless held at a specific angle.

The Mode button is unique to the T4 Kaleid as it’s what you’ll use to program turbos, trigger modes, lighting, rumble intensity, and face button layouts. It’s simple to use, just hold the M button and tap or hold the respective button.

It’s not intuitive, so we recommend holding onto the paper manual before you get the hang of switching modes. For example, it’s easy to enable the turbo button accidentally instead of toggling trigger modes. However, once I got the hang of it, I could change modes during Halo Infinite multiplayer games without disrupting my gameplay.

Compatibility and connectivity

The GameSir T4 Pro has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s no wireless connectivity, so you must plug your device in to play games. While many Android-compatible controllers offer wired modes, this is usually an alternative to Bluetooth. Having no choice is frustrating, especially when you cannot attach your phone to the controller.

The lack of a mobile phone clip means you’ll have to prop your phone on a surface to play. While it would be technically possible to jerry-rig some third-party clips to fit, it’s a frustrating omission.

The 3.5mm audio jack is an excellent addition; however, note that In XInput mode (i.e., what Xbox and PC devices use), the headphone jack is disabled.

Software

There’s a GameSir app on the Play Store, but it’s incompatible with the T4 Kaleid (as well as being unbelievably buggy). However, there’s a Windows OS app to configure your controller in detail and update its firmware, which means you can do your configuring on any Windows machine.

Thankfully you can also do a lot of this stuff through the controller’s Mode button, but the extra granularity from the PC app makes it worth exploring, even if you are using your controller exclusively for Android gaming. From tweaking joystick dead zones to an impressive slate of RGB customization tools, the Windows app is a brilliant companion to the controller.

Competition

The GameSir T4 Kaleid offers fantastic value, but the lack of Bluetooth support and mobile clip compatibility means other controllers provide a more convenient platform for your phone.

We often mention the Steel Series Stratus+ when comparing controllers for a good reason. It ticks all the boxes for an Android controller, and the combined Bluetooth and USB-C support and mobile clip support give it a leg up over the T4 Kaleid. It might be a better option if you’re looking for a dedicated mobile controller, but it’s also more expensive.

The T4 Kaleid’s other major competitor is its predecessor, the T4 Pro. It’s cheaper with lower-quality buttons and triggers, but it offers better Android compatibility, including a phone clip and Bluetooth support. It also includes a bonus of extra macro buttons. It’s a better choice if you mostly game on Android phones but want to switch between devices occasionally.

Should you buy?

If you’re willing to play with the lack of Bluetooth support and centered phone clip incompatibility, there’s still a lot to like here. The GameSir T4 Kaleid is a brilliant controller that will suit everything from FPS to racing games and work on most gaming platforms. It’s a clear example of how you don’t need to break the bank for premium features; beyond the aforementioned shortcomings, it’s hard to see how a controller like the $130 Moga XP-Ultra can compete.

If you’re looking for a cross-platform controller packed with customization opportunities, the GameSir T4 Kaleid is a must-buy. However, if you’re gaming exclusively on Android and prefer to do so cordless, you may want to look elsewhere.