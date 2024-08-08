A snap-on controller lets you hold your phone and controller simultaneously without the awkward weight of a phone clip. Many of the best Android controllers use this design to great effect, but GameSir has set a new standard with the Gamesir G8+, a Bluetooth snap-on controller with much to offer you, regardless of what platform you like to game on.

If you're familiar with GameSir's range of controllers, at first glance, the G8+ looks like a Bluetooth version of the G8 Galileo, but there's more than a connectivity change going on here. The G8+ sports an impressive battery life, rumble motors, improved triggers and face buttons, and an extended bracket that can hold more than just phones.

GameSir G8+ 7.5 / 10 $72 $80 Save $8 The Gamesir G8+ is more than Bluetooth compatibility added to the G8 Galileo. It sports a host of improvements, including an extended bridge for larger devices, dual rumble motors, and automatic Bluetooth connectivity. However, it's still missing a few features that would make it a perfect controller. Pros Quick-pairing and low-latency Bluetooth connection

Greater device compatibility

Comfortable grips for long gaming sessions Cons One color option

No micro-switches

Battery life is mediocre $80 at Amazon $72 at GameSir

Price, availability, and accessories

The GameSir G8+ is available for $80. You can buy it directly from the GameSir official site at a discounted launch price of $72 until November 30th. Alternatively, you can buy it from third-party retailers like Amazon.

Specifications Platform Switch, iOS, Android, PC Wired/Wireless Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Phone compatibility 4.33-8.46 inches in width Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two triggers on back of grips Colors Black Battery 1000mAh Weight 314g / 0.69 lbs Expand

What's good about the GameSir G8+?

Great device compatibility, comfortable grips, and satisfying buttons

Close

I tend to avoid Bluetooth controllers when reviewing mobile games, as the inevitable frustration of fiddling with Bluetooth settings puts me off. For a few months now, I've been grabbing the GameSir G8 Galileo as it'smye most straightforward and comfortable controllen. However, despite its drawbacks, the G8+'s seamless and low-latency Bluetooth connectivity has led me to use it instead.

Each half of the Gamesir G8+ follows an Xbox-style layout, adding two extra buttons on the rear of each grip for greater versatility. It's comfortable to hold, and the membrane face buttons are the best I've used in years. The Hall-Effect joysticks offer just the right amount of resistance, snapping back into place with an audible sproing sound when released.

Most of this is expected for a controller nearing the $100 mark in 2024. What makes me consider the G8+ as my new go-to controller is its impressive device compatibility. The controller can fit any device from 4.33 to 8.36 inche, includings all the phones I had in my house, plus my Nintendo Switch. Small tablets like the iPad Mini will fit horizontally, but most standard-sized tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, will only fit vertically. There are a couple of exceptions; the Nubia Z60 did not fit, but I would put this down to the phone's abnormally large camera bump. Nevertheles, just in cases, check your device before you buy the G8e.

One of the G8+'s niftiest features is that it automatically starts looking for a Bluetooth connection when you extend the bridge. This feature means that after you pair your device for the first time, it will automatically connect when you open the controller; by the time you've inserted your phone or tablet, it will be paired and ready to go.

I tested the G8+ with Minecraft and Dead Cells on my phone and various titles on my Nintendo Switch. It performed admirably in all games, although I had to refer to the GameSir app a few times to tweak the controller to my preferences. The app is clunky but adequate for adjusting the controller to your preferences.

What's bad about the GameSir G8+?

Poor battery life, no microswitches, and unsuited for traveling

On my first full day with the GameSir G8+, it impressed me greatly as I bounced between gaming on my phone, Switch, and PC. However, this feeling was abruptly cut short on the second day as I picked up the controller to find it out of charge. Itaveragedg around eight hours of battery, which, while decent for gaming with your phone, falls short of what we expect from PC and console controllers.

Ultimately, I had to keep the controller permanently plugged in when not in use to avoid awkward cutouts in the middle of gaming. You can charge the controller during gaming sessions, unlike non-bracketed controller. Still, if I want a wireless controller I can pick up and use for any platform, I don't want to be messing around with cables and charging ports every time.

The G8+'s full-size grips are fantastic for long gaming sessions but drastically impact the controller's portability. Unlike some other mobile-compatible controllers that can fit in your pocket, like the GameSir X4 Aileron, you'll need a backpack to carry around the G8+. This isn't a problem if you usuallyplay gamese at home, butwhenr travelling, you'll want something more portable.

Finally, a small gripe I have with the G8+ is the lack of micro switches on the face buttons. At $80, there's no reason why they shouldn't be here. This problem is offset slightly by the high-quality membrane buttons, which are a distinct improvement over the G8 Galileo, but it's a notable omission.

Should you buy it?

Consider your use case carefully

When considering my favorite mobile controller, portability and convenience are the two most significant factors. I want to be able to take my controller anywhere and not have to spend time delving into my phone's Bluetooth settings before I can start playing games. The GameSir G8+ doesn't score highly on the portability factor, but despite its mediocre battery life, it's one of the most satisfying and easy-to-use Bluetooth controllers on the market.

It's a huge bonus that I can start playing games on my phone in seconds without lining up ports or waiting for Bluetooth pairing. While I won't be taking the G8+ on my weekly commute, it's perfect for placing next to my consoles and PC.

If you need a high-quality controller for all your gaming platforms and don't mind keeping it charging constantly when not in use, then the G8+ is the ideal controller. However, if you only want to play games on your phone while traveling, options like the Backbone One or the Turtle Beach Atom offer better value for your money.

GameSir G8+ 7.5 / 10 $72 $80 Save $8 The G8+ is the most convenient Bluetooth controller we've reviewed, thanks to its seamless Bluetooth pairing and impressive device compatibility range. However, mediocre battery life and lack of portability hold it back. $80 at Amazon $72 at GameSir