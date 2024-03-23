Many of our favorite Android gaming controllers make ergonomic sacrifices to take up as little space as possible for on-the-go gaming. The Gamesir G8 Galileo is the biggest controller we've reviewed yet, but all this mass is put to good use. After testing the controller for a few months, I can also say it would be the best snap-on controller I've reviewed, if not for one major flaw.

The Gamesir G8 Galileo isn't for the budget-minded, but its full-size grips, button mapping, customizable joysticks, and extensive phone compatibility mean you're getting good value for money. It might be perfect for you if you're considering picking up a new Android gaming controller that'll last you years and multiple phones.

GameSir G8 Galileo 8 / 10 The GameSir G8 Galileo's full-size grips, hall-effect joysticks, pass-through charging, and 3.5mm audio jack make it the perfect mobile gaming companion. However, the lack of micro switches on the face buttons is a noticeable omission at this price point, and the portability leaves much to be desired. Platform iOS, Android Wired/Wireless Wired Connectivity USB-C Phone compatibility iPhone 15 series and Android Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two rear buttons on grip Colors Gray Weight 0.56lbs /252g Price $80/ £80/ €90 Pros Comfortable during long gaming sessions

Customizable software and hardware

Pass-through charging Cons Impractical size makes it hard to transport

Membrane buttons are a disappointment

Only one color option $80 at GameSir $80 at Amazon

Price, availability, and accessories

Here's where you can find one and what you can expect to find in the box

The Gamesir G8 Galileo is available worldwide through Amazon or the Gamesir online store for $80.

Inside the box is the controller and three alternative joysticks, which can be swapped out easily with the preinstalled joysticks thanks to the magnetic connection. Note that only one of each size of joystick is included; you can't have matching joysticks unless you stick with the default option.

What's good about the Gamesir G8 Galileo?

Comfort grips make all the difference

As we mentioned at the beginning of this review, most Android gaming controllers make some concessions towards portability, whether adding removable phone clips or reducing the grip size. Gamesir hasn't made any attempts to make a smaller controller with the G8 Galileo, and while this is a double-edged sword (more on this later), I can't deny that this is the most comfortable snap-on controller I've reviewed.

I've always preferred using snap-on controllers for my Android devices over full-size controllers with phone clips. However, snap-on controllers usually offer cut-down grips, making them unsuitable for long gaming sessions. The G8 Galileo puts function over form; it feels the same in my hands as a full-size controller like the Gamesir T4 Cyclone Pro. If you want a snap-on controller for long gaming sessions, it's the perfect option.

To accommodate long gaming sessions, the G8 Galileo offers pass-through charging through the USB-C port, which sits alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. The controller connects to your phone via a USB-C dongle on a hinge so it can accommodate all but the largest of phones and their cases. From my Redmagic 9 Pro to my Pixel 7 Pro, all my phones fit securely in the controller; even vigorous shaking wasn't enough to dislodge them. It's clear that Gamesir put a lot of work into ensuring you are as comfortable as possible for long gaming sessions.

The G8 Galileo packs Hall effect analog sticks and triggers, which offer the precision needed for shooters, driving games, and everything in between. I played multiple rounds of Halo Infinite via the GamePass app, and my performance didn't differ from that of playing on my PC with my Xbox Core controller. I also tested a variety of Android games, from Dead Cells to Rocket League Sideswipe, and was equally satisfied there. You can also switch the triggers from analog to hair-trigger mode, which is perfect for FPS games.

While there are many great Android games out there that offer controller support, many don't. Fortunately, the Gamesir app allows you to map the controller's buttons to virtual buttons, letting you play games like Genshin Impact with a controller. You can switch between regular and virtual inputs through the Mode button in the bottom left of the controller.

This customizability extends to the hardware. The controller ships with three alternate joysticks, easily installed by popping off the magnetically attached faceplates with a fingernail and swapping out the existing joysticks. The ease of customizing the joysticks is fantastic, but I'm surprised Gamesir hasn't capitalized on this feature by selling alternative faceplates.

What's bad about the Gamesir G8 Galileo?

Portability is sacrificed for comfort

I usually play mobile games when I'm out and about and cannot access my stationary gaming platforms. This means that portability is a huge deal for me when choosing a controller; this is where the Gamesir G8 Galileo falls short.

Most snap-on controllers slide comfortably into my coat pocket, but after an extensive pocket test of all my coats and jackets, I concluded that you need a bag to carry the G8 Galileo around. While I can't see how Gamesir could have avoided this issue without cutting the grips down in size, I still can't see myself taking the controller out on my frequent train rides into the city.

I recently reviewed Gamesir's T4 Cyclone Pro controller, which swiftly became my go-to for gaming on consoles and PCs. This was partly due to the micro switches on the controller's face buttons, which resulted in some of the most responsive inputs I've experienced on any controller. The G8 Galileo, on the other hand, uses membrane buttons, which is disappointing in a controller that costs $30 more.

It's worth noting that the customization software isn't available on iOS devices. While the iPhone 15 is compatible, you won't be able to install and use the app to adjust the controller.

The G8 Galileo also doesn't support Bluetooth. While this isn't uncommon for snap-on controllers, it can't double up as a controller for your PC or console.

Finally, a minor issue I had was the lack of color options. Gamesir went for a Super Nintendo-inspired theme, and while charming in its retro-ness, I don't consider gray a particularly eye-catching color. Especially considering the potential provided by the removable faceplates, I would have loved to see more color options.

Should you buy it?

The GameSir G8 Galileo sits in a strange place. While it's the most comfortable snap-on controller I've ever used, I'm uncertain where it stands in the lineup of its snap-on peers and full-size controllers.

I reviewed this device at home, and it's undoubtedly the best mobile gaming controller for at-home gaming. From pass-through charging to ergonomics that rival any full-size controller, it's perfect for crashing out on the sofa and losing yourself in an extended gaming session on your phone. But if you travel frequently, you will likely be frustrated by its poor portability.

Coupled with this issue is the lack of support for PCs or consoles. My favorite thing about the T4 Cyclone Pro is its versatility; whether I'm reviewing a game on my phone, gaming on my PC, or heading to a friend's house for couch games, it works without a hitch. The G8 Galileo might undoubtedly be the best controller in its niche, but it's a small niche. If you play exclusively on your phone at home, it's the best controller for you. Otherwise, there are cheaper or more versatile options.