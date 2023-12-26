2023 was a big year for Android controllers, but one came out on top: the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro. It may not be the most feature-packed or stylish Android-compatible controller on the market, but as we noted in our review, it does all the essential stuff better than its competitors. Whether you're gaming with a phone clip, an Android tablet, or your console, the Cyclone Pro has you covered. Typically, we would expect to pay a premium for a quality controller like this, but the Cyclone Pro is only $50, cheaper than the majority of the competition. Whether you're serious about gaming or need something to play casual games comfortably, the T4 Cyclone Pro is the best controller for Android gaming we've seen this year.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro the GameSir T4 Cyclone packs Hall-effect joysticks, programmable buttons, Bluetooth support, mobile phone clip compatibility, and extra buttons under an unassuming shell. It's hands-down the best Android controller at its price $50 at Amazon

few years ago, picking up a controller exclusively for Android gaming might have been a strange choice, but in 2023, we've seen more fantastic controller-compatible games reach our phones. This doesn't even include services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Remote Play, which let us play console games like Halo Infinite or God of War from our mobile devices. With all these great AAA games accessible in a few taps on your phone, you'll want an excellent controller to avoid relying on touchscreen controls.

Whether I'm testing the latest Android games or brushing up on some of the best games of the year, I always need a controller at hand. Since I reviewed the T4 Cyclone Pro, it supplanted my Xbox Core controller as my go-to, whether I am testing, reviewing, or playing games in my spare time. Its support for wireless play is convenient when gaming on my tablet, and the phone clip compatibility (not included in the box) means I don't have to awkwardly prop my phone up when gaming.

A few other standout features ensure the T4 Cyclone Pro controller is the best for Android gaming, like the two programmable macro buttons, which are handy when playing a game with more actions than buttons on your controller. The triggers can also be toggled between analog and hair trigger modes so you can game competitively regardless of genre. While I initially considered its lightness a disadvantage, I appreciated the lower weight after attaching my phone to the controller.

The Razer Kishi V2 offers a more expensive but convenient alternative for gaming on your phone

Part of what I love about the T4 Cyclone Pro is its versatility. Whether I'm gaming on my phone, tablet, PC, or console, it performs equally well. However, if you're only gaming on your Android phone, you may want to consider a snap-on controller like the Razer Kishi V2. This premium device is more comfortable for Android gaming, and you won't need to worry about charging it as it's powered by your phone. This added convenience and comfort comes at twice the price of the T4 Cyclone Pro, so carefully consider your use case before you buy.