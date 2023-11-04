Gamesir’s recently released T4 Kaleid controller impressed us with its premium features in a budget package. Still, its lack of Bluetooth and phone clip support held it back from meaningful integration with the Android ecosystem. Gamesir’s newest controller, the Cyclone Pro, combines the budget powerhouse of the T4 Kaleid with Bluetooth and phone clip support to make it the perfect companion for Android gamers.

At $50, the Cyclone Pro continues Gamesir’s trend of making excellent controllers at an affordable price. It’s a fantastic controller on all fronts, and while some might be sad to see the distinctive design of the T4 Kaleid didn’t make its way here, it’s still one of the best Android controllers we’ve reviewed to date.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro Editor's Choice 10 / 10 The GameSir T4 Cyclone’s Hall-effect joysticks, programmable buttons, Bluetooth support, and mobile phone clip compatibility make this one of our favorite Android controllers. At $50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better value in a controller. Platform PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Wired/Wireless Both Connectivity Bluetooth 2.4g, USB-C Phone compatibility iOS 13 and above, Android 8.0 and above Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two rear buttons on grip Colors Black Battery 860mAh Weight 0.49 lbs / 220g Price $50 / £40 Pros Support for wired and wireless connections

Hall-effect joysticks

Customizable triggers Cons No phone clip included in box

Relatively boring design $50 at Amazon $50 at GameSir

Price, availability, and accessories

The Gamesir Cyclone Pro is available worldwide for $50 through the Gamesir website and Amazon.

You get the controller and a 2m braided USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, but no phone clip is included. This is sold separately for an extra $10.

Design

The Gamesir Cyclone Pro believes in function over aesthetics. The faceplate, buttons, joysticks, triggers, and textured grip offer a thrilling range of greys and blacks to admire; it’s a far cry from the flashy transparent RGB effects of the T4 Kaleid. However, I’m thankful for this, as while RGB enthusiasts might lament the lack of customizable LEDs, I found myself turning off the T4 Kaleid’s effects due to their distracting nature.

The Cyclone Pro follows a traditional Xbox layout with a few extra features that improve its versatility. When you hold the controller, both your ring fingers will naturally rest on the programmable macro buttons on the rear of the grip. Activating these buttons feels natural as the actuation direction follows the natural flex of your fingers.

They’re so easy to press that I found myself activating them accidentally when gripping the controller too hard. However, this did have the unintentional (I assume) benefit of encouraging me to relax my grip. Regardless of the occasional accidental activation, I found them invaluable for FPS and racing games, especially when bound to frequent actions like reloading or gear changes.

Hall-effect triggers and joysticks are almost mandatory on a controller at this price point (looking at you, Microsoft!), and the Cyclone Pro’s are satisfying to press; a light but firm touch is needed here. The triggers can be toggled between analog and hair trigger in seconds. While it’s simple to switch, I would have preferred a physical toggle, as it’s easy to forget which one is activated in the midst of a game.

Moving back to the front of the controller, the micro-switches with 0.6mm actuation distance under the face buttons return from the T4 Kaleid. In fact, as I used the Cyclone more, it became swiftly apparent that little has changed in the controller’s design since the Kaleid. While this is a good thing, I would have liked to see GameSir tweak a few more things to make this controller a true upgrade.

The Cyclone Pro’s XYAB button layout can be switched to a Nintendo-style YXAB layout on the software side. Gamesir’s cheaper Cyclone controller offers a physical YXAB layout, with the same ability to change layouts.

The Mode button on the Cyclone Pro controls the turbo, trigger modes, rumble, lighting, and face button layouts. Just like on the T4 Kaleid, it’s not an intuitive process, so keep the instruction manual on hand.

The only downside to the Cyclone Pro is the weight. It’s relatively light for a controller, and while this is undoubtedly a matter of personal preference, a small amount of added weight would have gone a long way here. However, the controller feels sturdy; the structure didn’t bend or flex, no matter how hard I pressed.

Compatibility and connectivity

The Gamesir T4 Cyclone Pro has a USB-C port, Bluetooth 2.4 G connectivity, and a mobile phone clip slot (not included in the box). The Bluetooth toggle fills the space where a headphone jack would go, so you can’t connect your headphones directly to the Cyclone Pro.

The box includes a Bluetooth dongle for devices without the appropriate radio. The controller comes pre-paired with this, and I found that connecting to the dongle was more reliable than directly to the device. It’s perfect if you’re playing couch games and must manage multiple Bluetooth devices.

It’s annoying that the controller has a mobile phone clip slot but no clip included. Gamesir sells a compatible clip for $10, which we were not able to review.

Competition

The GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro’s support for Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C, and phone clips means it ticks all our boxes for a versatile Android controller. It’s the best in its class at its price, but if you plan on utilizing that phone clip mount a lot, it might be worth considering a dedicated controller.

Gamesir’s X3-Type C snap-on controller might be a better choice for those who need a controller exclusively for gaming on a phone. While it’s more expensive, the portability means it takes up much less space than the Cyclone Pro. However, it’s nowhere near as versatile.

If you’re gaming on a budget, Cooler Master offers a basic but effective controller. The Storm Controller might not offer hall-effect joysticks or a premium feel, but it is perfect if you only game infrequently. However, serious gamers will find its drawbacks frustrating.

Should you buy?

After reviewing the Cyclone Pro, I’m still shocked at its low price. While there are a few problems, like its weight (or lack thereof) and uninspiring aesthetics, these are almost irrelevant when placed against the whole. Whether you play on Android tablets, phones, Chromebooks, or consoles, the Cyclone Pro has you covered.

If you’re looking for a versatile controller that doesn’t cut corners, the Cyclone Pro should be your next controller of choice. However, if you’re exclusively gaming on Android phones, a snap-on controller offers the same experience with less bulk.