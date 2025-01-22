GameSir G8+ $66 $80 Save $14 The GameSir G8+ can hold just about any phone thanks to its extending rear that can slide to accommodate small to large devices. It's also a Bluetooth controller, which makes it even easier to connect to your device since you won't have to rely on a USB-C connection. It's a large device, but it's one that works with a plethora of hardware. $66 at Amazon

If you're looking for an Android controller that can fit just about any phone, big or small, all while offering the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, the GameSir G8+ should fit the bill. Sure, there are a lot of options out there if you're looking to pick up a new controller for your Android phone, but standalone controllers can be bulky, and many of the telescopic mobile controllers require a USB-C connection, which can cut down on phone compatibility, say with the likes of the large-and-in-charge ROG Phone and its off-center USB-C port. With the GameSir G8+, such things aren't a concern, allowing you to place your attention where it belongs: the games.

The GameSir G8+ is a great controller to consider any day of the week, but today, you can snag one at its all-time low price of $66, taking 18% off the $80 retail pricing.

What's great about the GameSir G8+

The biggest benefit of the GameSir G8+ is its size, which allows it to accommodate smartphones of just about any girth and length, which leads directly into Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring an easy connection no matter the device, be it Android, iOS, or even the Nintendo Switch. So, the compatibility alone is hard to ignore, but there are plenty of other benefits as well.

The joysticks are Hall Effect, which not only ensures you won't have to deal with drift but is simply more accurate than the analog options out there, which is why more and more controllers are using them. But the hits don't stop here. The triggers are also Hall Effect, which is good news for all of you racing game fans. There's also a built-in gyroscope handy for some Switch titles, as well as dual-motor vibration that feels even in the hand.

GameSir even leaned into theming with the G8+, as it offers face plates, which, of course, you can change to customize the controller's look with third parties already printing a few options, but these plates also provide access to the buttons and sticks, which is handy for swapping out the sticks and buttons to further customize the controller.

All in all, the GameSir G8+ controller is versatile with its compatibility and modability, offering precise controls and full-sized grips that are comfy in hand. And thanks to today's sale, you can snag one for $66, which is a solid deal on a telescopic mobile controller, especially one packing Bluetooth and a 1,000mAh total battery for long-lasting gaming sessions.