Mobile gaming controllers are less of a luxury and more of a necessity as modern mobile games become more sophisticated and demanding. Whether you're on one of the best gaming smartphones or your trusty tablet, simply tapping on the screen like an over-eager toddler only gets you so far.

Fortunately, a decent mobile gaming controller will only set you back around $100, if not less. The GameSir X4 Aileron is one of the newest options and promises an ultra-low-latency connection, e-sports caliber controls, and a new design that breaks free of the bracket-backed form factor, leaving room for external coolers, wireless chargers, and unparalleled portability.

GameSir X4 Aileron 7.5 / 10 $90 $100 Save $10 The GameSir X4 Aileron is an Android mobile gaming controller. It utilizes a low-latency Bluetooth connection and is powerful enough to play all your favorite mobile gaming titles. The combination of Hall effect sticks and lightning-fast microswitches will keep you competitive. Pros Pieces magnetically snap together for easy travel and storage

Smooth Hall effect analog sticks

ABXY keys are super clicky Cons No phone charge-through

Battery life is a concern unlike other mobile controllers

No native haptics $100 at Amazon $90 at GameSir

Price, availability, and specs

GameSir's X4 Aileron mobile gaming controller can be yours for $100. You'll find it in various places online, including Aliexpress, but your best bets are likely Amazon and the GameSir official site, where it's currently discounted by $10.

Specifications Number of Colors 1 Wireless? Yes Compatible Systems Android Brand GameSir Color Options Black Battery 400mAh per side Connectivity Bluetooth Programmable Buttons Yes Phone compatibility Android phones (2.68-3.74 inches in width) Expand

What’s good about the GameSir X4 Aileron?

Clicky keys, RGBs, and a snazzy portable design

Close

Some may regard GameSir as a purveyor of budget-level peripherals, but I've been impressed by the build and quality of the brand's products time and time again. The X4 Aileron is no exception. The rounded profile is unabashedly reminiscent of Xbox controllers, and the two pieces snap together via a series of strong magnets to make storage, traveling, and charging easier. There is a Hall effect joystick and microswitch D-pad on the left-hand piece. The right side bears another Hall stick and microswitch ABXY keys, which emit a delightfully mouse-like clicky noise, the staccato of which I much prefer over the subdued thock of standard Xbox controllers.

You'll never have to worry about scratching or smudging the controller in a backpack. The X4 Aileron comes with a quality, hard-shelled carrying case, as well as modular swaps for the controls and a few other accessories.

Connecting the X4 Aileron to your Android phone (sorry, Apple users, this one isn't compatible with iPhones) is easy. After a standard Bluetooth setup, the X4 Aileron will automatically connect when the clamping clip on either half slides up. This mobile controller fits a decent phone spectrum, accommodating devices between roughly 2.7 and 3.75 inches in width. Unlike controllers, such as the Backbone One, the X4 adopts a bracketless concept, which means you can fit wireless chargers or external cooling devices on the phone if you're that serious about things.

Related Backbone One review: The controller Android gamers deserve Backbone's controller is one of the best for Android, but the PlayStation Edition could use a few more buttons

I tested the X4 Aileron on a long list of titles and platforms. I flitted through several Xbox Game Pass offerings, including a racing game, a platformer, a FPS, and a couple of action RPGs. (It's worth pointing out that an X4 Aileron purchase comes with a month of Game Pass Ultimate.) A couple more games were played via Steam Connect, and I wrapped up testing with some Android mobile games.

V-Touch is a notable X4 Aileron feature; it means only one of the controller halves Á la Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and the on-screen touch controls on the other side can be used. You can then map your preferred touch controls to the side without a controller and enjoy a hybrid play style.

What’s bad about the GameSir X4 Aileron?

Other options rely on your phone's power instead of a battery