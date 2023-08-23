Game development is a unique journey for every studio, but few approach a title like Newfangled Games has done with Paper Trail. The first game from the indie studio, Paper Trail, offers players the opportunity to explore a foldable paper world filled with unique mechanics.

Paper Trail is a puzzle game built around the mechanics of folding paper. Newfangled Games developed Paper Trail's puzzles with actual paper, ensuring the final result would have the tactile feel you would get with folding paper sheets.

We saw Paper Trail's demo in action at Gamescom (video above), and we also tested the game's demo on Steam. The core mechanics revolve around folding the stage to reveal alternate paths, build bridges, or clear rubble. Each level is broken up into different "sheets," which form the framework around which you'll fold. While the concept isn't as intuitive as it could be, experimenting with different ways to fold the levels is an adventure in itself.

The effort to provide an experience as close to physical paper has paid off for Newfangled Games. Playing Paper Trail is very reminiscent of unfolding origami boxes, where surprises hide around every flap. While the game will launch on PC, consoles, and mobile, we expect touch screens to be the best way to experience Paper Trail. Overall, it's a fantastic experience that has the potential to be one of the best puzzle games on Android.

Source: Newfangled Games

The story behind Paper Trail is a familiar one about leaving home. You'll guide the main character, Paige, through various environments, meeting unique characters as you journey to university.

Newfangled Games' team is comprised of industry veterans. While this is their first collaborative effort, games they've worked on individually include Hue, Mortar Melon, Mush, and Qube.

Paper Trail is planned for release in early 2024 across all platforms. The game will be a one-time purchase; no microtransactions here. However, future DLC has not been ruled out. While we'll have to wait for the full game, a playable demo is available now on Steam.