Way back in 2013, the point-and-click adventure game The Silent Age was released on the Play Store to acclaim. The key developer behind the project, Thomas Ryder, revealed his latest project at Gamescom 2023 as part of the new development studio, Italic. We got our first look at Midnight Girl's gameplay; we think it will be an instant hit among fans of The Silent Age.

The above video was recorded on the floor of Gamescom 2023, showing gameplay that takes place roughly halfway through the story of The Midnight Girl, illustrating point-and-click gameplay that's heavily reminiscent of The Silent Age. Midnight Girl left us with the impression the game is catered toward casual audiences, albeit with plenty of atmosphere in the mix to keep things interesting. While we hope the game provides the same rewarding story and challenge as The Silent Age, we'll have to wait until its full release to see how it all comes together.

Midnight Girl follows the same point-and-click formula as The Silent Age but in a completely different setting. In Midnight Girl, you'll play a cat burglar named Monique, with the evolving story taking place in France in the mid-sixties after a heist goes wrong. After learning of a precious diamond from fellow prisoners in jail, you'll lead the protagonist and a fellow thief on an adventure through Paris to snag that diamond.

Midnight Girl's gameplay consists of stealth, discovery, and puzzle-solving, similar to that in The Silent Age, which provided a decent challenge for players despite its casual nature.

Source: Italic

Midnight Girl will launch on Steam soon, but there is currently no time frame for its mobile release. While the Steam version will launch at full price without microtransactions, there is no news on how the mobile game will be sold. The Silent Age packaged individual episodes under microtransactions, similar to some of our favorite adventure games on Android; it's reasonable to expect a similar format.

Midnight Girl is the second game released by indie game company Italic. While we may have some time to wait before the game arrives on mobile, there is a playable demo available on Steam right now.