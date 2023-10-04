You may love to game but realize that school or work takes up too much of your time. And free time comes sparingly. It might be even easier to avoid those long timesinks altogether. Unfortunately, you'll sometimes learn that even after loading up a few games on your serviceable Android phone or tablet, some of the best Android games may drag you a bit too deep into a rabbit hole. But it doesn't mean there aren't any concise, amazing Android games to experience. So, to consider passionate gamers with tight, restrictive schedules, we rounded up some fantastic titles you can complete within a sitting.

1 Limbo

Limbo only takes three to four hours to complete; it's one of those chilling atmospheric puzzle games that is difficult to forget. As you pick up Limbo, it is hard to put it down as it compels you to keep playing from start to finish. One of Limbo's high points is the excellent execution of portraying fear with its gray-scaling graphics and eerie ambient music; that alone sets the entire tone of the game. In Limbo, you're guiding a boy searching for his missing sister while trying to maneuver traps and avoid death yourself. Overall, Playdead does an outstanding job creating a short, bite-sized game that leaves a haunting impression.

2 Lucky Luna

Completing Lucky Luna takes a little over two hours. Somehow, despite the many platformers we have on Android, Lucky Luna sets itself apart from the rest thanks to the excellent delivery of its artwork. Since its release, it has been considered one of the best-looking platformers that use sprites. But the only downside of Lucky Luna is that it is one of Netflix's prized possessions; you will need a Netflix subscription to access and play this masterpiece. But once you can, it is well worth the handful of hours.

3 Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is another terrific Netflix Games exclusive title. The game should take around six hours to finish, which considers the multiple playthroughs required to view all the endings. You also don't need to necessarily play the first game to understand the events of the second (Netflix released a recap of the first game as well); Oxenfree 2 takes place five years after the first game. But if you're enthralled with Oxenfree 2's supernatural adventure narrative, Oxenfree would be another excellent title to load up for a few short hours from start to finish (it is approximately four hours long).

4 Rocket of Whispers: Prologue

Another short game you can complete in a sitting would be Rocket of Whispers: Prologue. It's the prologue for the award-winning post-apocalyptic survival adventure Opus: Rocket of Whispers (another short game). Rocket of Whispers: Prologue is a story that depicts Fei Lin's first waking moments, which only takes 15 minutes to complete. So, if you're low on time but want a quick sample of Sigono's style, consider trying out the prologue.

5 Sorcery!

Maybe you're not looking for a well-defined one-shot game. Instead, you prefer to try out a (somewhat) repeatable game that can branch a story in multiple pathways that can still be completed in an evening. Steve Jackson's Sorcery is one of those games that uniquely blends table-top RPG with choose-your-own-adventure mechanics. The series spans four books: Sorcery! covers the first book, which is only around two hours long, but you can still stretch that to four hours if you're a completionist. And if you happen to be a Google Play Pass subscriber, you can play the first game for free.

6 Tiny Dangerous Dungeons

Gone are the days of sitting down with your classic Game Boy and spending a handful of hours on some of our favorite games. Tiny Dangerous Dungeons brings so much nostalgia thanks to its pixel and monochrome art and the reminiscence of 8-bit music to go with it. The best part is that this Metroidvania adventure only takes over an hour to finish, which is the perfect length if you're vying for a bite-sized Game Boy-like session.

7 Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Netflix delivers an emotional-driven narrative featuring four wartime (based around the events of World War I) heroes in Valiant Hearts: Coming Home; it is the sequel to award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War. In this edition, Coming Home adds extra minigames compared to its predecessor, putting more focus on its touchscreen controls. However, what drives Coming Home to the top is its stylistic choice of using a comic-graphic novel (format) to tell a story. And with Coming Home being historical fiction, you can still come across hidden items that reveal actual historical facts. It only takes around three hours to complete Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, which makes it well-worth the time.

8 Tiny Room Town Stories Mystery

Most games on this list have been well under the ten-hour mark. It makes sense when you aim to play titles from start to finish when you only have a few hours available. But sometimes, we crave a longer session during our days off. It's an unforgettable experience when a game grabs you, and you manage to complete the game from start to finish in a single sitting. If you have a little over eight hours to spare, Tiny Room Town Stories Mystery is a phenomenal choice.

In Tiny Room Town Stories Mystery, you play as a private detective looking to unravel a mystery in a small town. The game also introduces puzzles that are not overly complicated. Tiny Room Town Stories Mystery won a handful of awards back on release, including Best Indie Game on the Google Play Store. So, consider Tiny Room Town Stories Mystery if you're hunting for an intriguing title that'll chew up some hours in your day.

Experience shorter bursts and self-contained stories on Android

Unfortunately, we can't always designate all the hours in the day to play games. And sometimes, too much stop-and-go may lose the immersion when we can't play consecutively. Even the most replayable games on Android can demand too much of our time, even if those games tend to give us a bigger bank for our buck. But more importantly, having a great self-contained, standalone experience for playing shorter (length) titles may work better for those who only have an evening or two free. So, the next time you plan to sit down to play on your phone or tablet, try checking out a few titles from today's roundup.