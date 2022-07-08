Samsung's been doing foldables longer than anybody, and while its earliest attempts definitely had that "wow" factor, the combination of super-high prices and some rough-around-the-edges hardware made them a little hard to enthusiastically recommend. A couple generations later, though, we have the very polished Galaxy Z Flip3, which is much, much easier to get behind. A new Flip and Fold are both just over the horizon with a launch possibly set for next month, and while we've already had a peek at the Galaxy Z Flip4 thanks to some earlier leaks, today we're checking out what to expect from Samsung's official cases.

Phone and accessories seller MobileFun (via SamMobile) is getting a head start with pre-orders for Samsung's lineup of cases for the foldables. With the Galaxy Z Fold4, we're looking forward leather case, a silicone grip cover, and a standing cover — all in multiple colors. Considering the inner displays of foldable phones are still pretty easy to scratch, you'll probably also want to pick up some screen protection, which is also being made available.

Meanwhile, options for the Galaxy Z Flip4 are set to include a transparent cover with a ring, a transparent slim cover, a silicone cover with either a ring or a strap, and a flap leather cover — with multiple colorways for the silicone and leather options. We're not seeing any screen protector for this one just yet, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to think we'll learn about more accessories as we get closer to launch.

All in all, these case mock-ups sit pretty much in line with previously leaked photos and available info on the upcoming foldable duo, further establishing that both models will be more of an iterative update than a bold new direction for the series.