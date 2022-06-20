One of the significant drawbacks of foldable phones so far has been the crease that runs through the screen when it's unfurled. This has improved as foldable phones have evolved, and the rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will have the least noticeable crease we've seen on a bending Samsung phone. A new leak claims to show us the crease, and it also compares it to the Galaxy Z Fold3 as well.

This new leak comes from Ice Universe (via Phone Arena), who has been consistently leaking details about the upcoming Z Fold4, and this is a source that is often accurate on smartphone leaks. That said, as ever, take this with a pinch of salt. The photo shows the Galaxy Z Fold3's screen on the left-hand side, followed by the Z Fold4's crease on the right-hand side. The photo clearly shows the newer phone has a less pronounced crease.

The source claims to have taken the photo from the same angle. It's important to note that it's unclear if the Z Fold3 unit has been used more frequently than the Z Fold4. We've consistently heard rumors over the last few months that the crease on the Z Fold4 would be better than previous generations, but this is the first time we've seen it pictured. While it doesn't look as slight as the crease on the Oppo Find N, it does look like a significant improvement from Samsung here compared to previous iterations of its Z Fold and Z Flip series.

Other rumors for the upcoming foldable phone include a square aspect ratio making the handset a touch wider than previous generations. We've also heard it'll feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, 25W charging, and One UI 4.1.1 software. One leaker claimed an event would be scheduled for August 10, with the phone arriving on shop shelves on August 26.