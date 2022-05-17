There's no doubt that Samsung's foldable phones carry high price tags, but grab one of them, experience its gorgeous display, and you may think it's worth it. The phones are undeniably flagship devices, but it doesn't always feel like the case with the rear cameras. So far, the Galaxy Z Fold series hasn't been able to compete with the impressive performance of the Galaxy S series. While a rumor from last month hinted that Samsung might be working on closing that gap with the Galaxy Z Fold4, a fresh one has now backed it up.

According to a tweet from tipster Ice Universe, Samsung's next flagship foldable phone will feature a high-res primary camera for the first time, with a resolution of 50-megapixels — a big jump from the Galaxy Z Fold 3's 12-megapixels. The new pixel count is the same as the corresponding units on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, and while it hasn't been confirmed yet, we would expect that the sensor will be the same as well (1/1.56" 50MP GN5).

According to the tweet, the 50MP main unit is joined by a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto camera. The source says that this telephoto unit will be capable of 3x zoom and that it's Samsung's "strongest 3x camera ever," even more so than what you get on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's unclear what "strongest" refers to here, but we are betting it's about the overall quality.

All in all, it looks that the Galaxy Z Fold series will finally provide a photography experience that's much more reasonable for its price — we were pleased with the Galaxy S22+'s cameras. The Z Fold4's will hopefully be on par. The 50MP GN5, if legit, will still pale in comparison to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's king of the hill 108MP primary camera sensor and its crazy zoom capabilities. Still, we are optimistic that the foldable series will soon get there.

