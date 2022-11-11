The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best Android phones around, but its exorbitant price can put a lot of people off. After some compelling deals last week, Samsung is at it again with the early Black Friday discounts, offering the Z Fold 4 for as little as $100 if you signed up for Samsung's early access program and have some devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals.

Once you've signed up for early access deals, there are two deals available. If you don't have anything to trade in, you can get $450 off, bringing the Z Fold 4 down to $1,350, a sizable discount in its own right. If you have some high-value devices to trade, then the deal gets better. Your second option is to get $350 off of the device and then up to $1,000 off in exchange for your first device and up to $470 for another, leaving just $100 to pay for the device.

If you forgot to sign up for Early Access, you could still get up to $1470 in trade-in values and $300 instant savings rather than $350, letting you grab a 256GB Z Fold 4 for $150.

That's an incredible deal, but you'll need some valuable devices to make the most of it. The only two devices that'll get you the $1,000 off are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S22 Ultra, although you'll at least have some more options to get the $470.

Really then, this deal is best for those using last year's Fold 3 who want to upgrade. The Fold 4 takes everything that was great about that phone and cranks it up to eleven, with battery life so good it can beat the S22 Ultra and a main camera that finally competes with other modern devices. The Fold 3, on the other hand, had awful battery life, which was the main reason I went back to my S21 Ultra.

This deal is available now and will last until November 18, so you've got some time to get your devices together and decide if this is the deal for you. If you're looking for other Black Friday phone deals, we've got those rounded up and ready for you, too.