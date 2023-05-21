Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Up to $900 trade-in + $100 instant credit Part tablet, part smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 performs far above what you'd expect from a standard handheld with a powerful processor, a massive 7.6-inch OLED screen, an adequate set of cameras, and of course, a refined foldable design. The price is no joke, but this trade-in offer can help you get into one for hundreds less, while $100 Samsung instant credit can snag you a case or an S Pen Pro to take full advantage of that inner screen. $1800 at Samsung

Considering what Samsung's folding powerhouse of a smartphone is capable of, it's understandable why the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is by no means a cheap phone. It's a huge handheld compared to other phones on the market, with hardware that beats even some of the best tablets available. Thanks to its foldable design, however, it offers a much more versatile device that's capable of some incredible feats.

But that capability and power comes with an enormous price tag, one that most users may have a hard time swallowing. Starting at a minimum of $1800 for a 256GB model, it's an expensive piece of hardware that seems like a pipe dream for some. Thankfully, Samsung is offering a trio of discounts that brings this incredible phone to a price range that's on par with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The first is $100 instant Samsung instant credit that you can use to buy a kickass Galaxy Z Fold 4 case, a new charger, or even a set of Galaxy Buds, which are also on sale on this last day of Discover Samsung Week. Secondly, Samsung has hiked up the possible trade-in credits to a massive $900 for qualifying devices, which means you could potentially get one of the best Samsung phones available for over 50% off. Lastly, the 512GB models are the same $1,800 price as the base 256GB model.

This deal ends early Monday morning, so you have 24 hours to get into a cheap(ish) foldable or be stuck waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 coming late this summer.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth your money

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a truly impressive piece of tech, delivering one of the most powerful and versatile phones on the market. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the upgrades are noticeable across the board with a faster processor, better set of cameras, and improved display. Physically, the two are almost identical. However, the enhanced features the Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with take Samsung's latest model to the stratosphere.

An upgrade to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor delivers fast, responsive performance in pretty much any task you throw at it. Capable of reaching up to 3.2GHz, speeds which you'd find on most laptops and desktop PCs, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a more than capable machine designed for intense use. It's a powerful processor that's paired with 12GB of RAM, and even the most resource-intensive tasks, including photo editing and gaming, feel as snappy as ever.

All of this powers an equally beautiful and versatile foldable display. The AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display is a sight to behold, offering an incredible level of detail and a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth operation. It sits at a respectable 6.2 inches when folded but opens up to a larger 7.6 inches, an incredible amount of screen real estate for a phone.

However, for those who might be concerned with the folding design, you can put your fears to rest. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is built to last, featuring an ultra-durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus outer display and a rugged aluminum frame to withstand punishment. The folding design may seem like a gimmick, but Samsung pulled out all the stops to ensure this phone-tablet hybrid is as durable as they come.

For the standard $1,800 price tag, it can still be tough to justify the purchase — even with all the features and capabilities this phone comes with. A free memory upgrade makes the purchase sting a bit less, but the possible $900 trade-in credit makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 entirely worth the buy.