Key Takeaways A leaked image gives us the first look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The device resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but sports a notably slimmer chassis.

Samsung could limit the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition's launch to South Korea and China.

Following the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch in July 2024, rumors about the company working on a Galaxy Z Fold Slim have picked up steam. Recent reports suggest Samsung might market its mysterious new foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and it will seemingly stand out for its slim design and larger displays. So far, though, we have only heard rumors and leaks, with no concrete evidence of the foldable's existence. This is changing now, with an alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 popping up online.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared an image of what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. At first glance, the device looks like the Z Fold 6, but a closer look reveals a notably thinner chassis. Apparently, the device will have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded, making it significantly thinner than the 12.1 mm-thick Galaxy Z Fold 6. While impressive, it would still be thicker than the 10.5mm Pixel 9 Pro Fold and 9.2 mm-thick Honor Magic V3.

The phone's overall design resembles Samsung's current flagship foldable but with all the necessary polish to make it a viable competitor to some of our favorite foldable phones.

The image suggests that Samsung's special foldable might sport a brushed metal back. But that's supposedly not the case, with the rear glass sporting a metal-like finish. While it is difficult to confirm from the leaked picture, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may sport a thicker camera bump. A thicker camera bump seems plausible because the phone will sport a slimmer chassis.

Samsung's special Galaxy Z Fold could have a limited launch

Rumors suggest Samsung might equip the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a bigger cover and inner display. The former could be bumped to 6.5 inches, with the inner folding screen measuring 8 inches.

Based on all the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is shaping up to be a more refined version of the Z Fold 6. If you are excited about the device, its supposedly limited launch could play a spoilsport. Samsung seemingly only plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea and China.