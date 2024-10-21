Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition offers a slimmer design with larger displays and a superior 200MP camera.

The Special Edition is lighter and thinner than the Fold 6 while maintaining the same internal specs and charging speed.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will only be available in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 arrived in late July this year, packing modest upgrades. We found the Korean company's latest flagship foldable disappointing, as it provided the same experience as its predecessor despite the competition offering much better hardware. After publicly apologizing for its lack of innovation, Samsung is making amends with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a slimmer, lighter, and superior version of the regular Fold 6.

Unveiled today in South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition stands out with its refined design. It looks the same as the Fold 6 but packs the biggest displays ever on a Samsung foldable, with a 6.5-inch 21:9 cover display and an 8-inch 20:18 inner folding screen.

The outer screen's new aspect ratio is similar to most modern smartphones, so it should not feel as cramped to use on the Z Fold Special Edition as on the regular Fold 6.

Samsung's special foldable is also lighter and thinner than its flagship foldable. It's 3g lighter and measures only 4.9mm thin when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. Another minor design change that Samsung highlights is the stripped pattern on the back.

Another major upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is the camera. The 50MP primary shooter on the Fold 6 is showing its age, with Samsung using it since the 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4. Taking a cue from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company's special edition foldable uses a 200MP primary camera. This is paired with a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP shooter with 3x optical zoom. The 4MP under-display camera and the 10MP cover screen selfie shooter remain unchanged.

Same internal specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Internally, the Z Fold Special Edition packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Power the device is a 4,400mAh cell — the same as the Fold 6 and Samsung's previous foldables. The charging speed also remains the same at 25W.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will launch with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 out of the box, with Samsung promising seven years of OS updates and security patches.

Now, here's the disappointing part. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will only launch in South Korea, beginning October 25, for roughly $2,000 (2,789,600 won). It will be available through all major carriers in the country, including Samsung's online store.

The foldable will seemingly also launch in China under a different moniker, but that's about it. Samsung will not launch this superior Galaxy Z Fold 6 edition in other international markets.