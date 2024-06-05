Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are set for a redesign, adopting a boxy design similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The upcoming foldables are expected to run on the latest OneUI 6.1 with AI features like live translator, Circle to Search, and more.

Both phones will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset globally, with upgraded camera features expected.

If the rumors are true, we'll see Samsung's flagship foldables for 2024 — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — in just over a month. The new foldables are expected to debut at the Paris Unpacked event on July 10th. Numerous leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect, but a new leak has confirmed almost everything about the design, as Samsung seems to have accidentally published the marketing material for the two foldable phones on its Kazakhstan website.

The image has been taken down now, but some Reddit users were quick to spot it. As seen in the image (shown below), both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are set for a redesign, adopting a boxy design similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While it's not a massive overhaul — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 still has the vertical triple-camera module on the back, and the Z Flip 6 has a similar cover screen with a dual-camera cutout up top as the previous model — the changes are immediately noticeable.

The image also mentions Galaxy AI, which has been consistent with Samsung's branding for its 2024 smartphones. The upcoming foldables are expected to run on the latest OneUI 6.1 with AI features like the live translator, Circle to Search, and more. The image shows off the silver color of the Z Fold 6, which aligns with rumors that the device will have a Grade 2 titanium frame, much like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which also features a Titanium Gray option. The image also shows off the Z Flip 6 in the light blue color option, as previously rumored.

We already know a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Along with the boxier design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a wider cover display compared to the previous model. While it won't be as wide as the cover screen of the OnePlus Open or Google Pixel Fold, it will still make the outer display easier to use. This is especially important given that the boxier design might make the Z Fold 6 more difficult to use with one hand.

Inside, both foldables are expected to have a less visible crease, a feature users have requested since the first Galaxy Z Fold. Both phones will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset globally, with Samsung not planning to use its Exynos processor for either device. Additionally, the smaller Z Flip 6 could receive an upgraded 50MP rear camera for better photography.