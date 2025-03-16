Even by the unremarkable standards of recent smartphone launches, the Galaxy S25 series launched to a resounding 'meh' from reviewers. While our reviewer, Will Sattelberg, eventually concluded that the S25 Ultra nails the basics, it's impossible to ignore that Samsung refused to innovate in any meaningful way on its latest flagship (no, cramming more AI-powered features into a smartphone doesn't count).

For years, Samsung has refused to captain the mighty ship of smartphone innovation, but there's an opportunity to stop pesky upstarts like Nothing from taking the helm with a fun, unique, and practical smartphone. This opportunity takes the form of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, which leaks have shown us that the company is still capable of producing interesting hardware.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the right phone at the right time for Samsung

Hot on the heels of innovation

After weeks of teasers, Oppo launched the Find N5 in global markets. There's a lot of cool hardware in this phone, but most importantly, it's the thinnest foldable phone ever. It's 8.93mm folded and 4.21mm unfolded. For comparison, a Pixel 8 is 8.9mm thick. It's a remarkable achievement, but the US can only look on in envy as Oppo has not announced a US release.

Enter the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs. Measuring 4.5mm unfolded and 9.5mm folded, it's a shame the Find N5 took the wind out of Samsung's sails. Nevertheless, for US foldable enthusiasts, this is likely the thinnest foldable they'll be able to get this year.

But why does a thin Samsung foldable matter? It shows that Samsung has taken steps to improve the foldable experience in a noticeable and exciting manner. The Z Fold 7 will be 3mm thinner than the Fold 6. This difference might not seem like a lot if you've never handled a foldable, but it's a huge difference in your hand.

Samsung has also improved on the Z Fold's display. The Z Fold 7's 8.2-inch main panel is noticeably larger than the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch display. Samsung's foldables lean towards narrow dimensions, so many will be glad to see this change.

Source: OnLeaks/Android Hardware

If you've read any of my editorials, you know how excited I get over practical upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has piqued my interest, not because of any of the AI features I'm sure Samsung will highlight at this summer's Unpacked, but because Samsung has made improvements where it matters, not in areas where it's not needed (looking at you, Now Brief).

If you need more convincing about why I'm excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, read our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. I'll point you towards this specific phrase:

" It's frustrating to see Samsung face real competition over the last twelve months, only for the company to not take any of the ideas that could've worked in their favor."

There's still plenty we don't know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and what we don't know could dull my excitement. Nevertheless, it's clear from something as mundane as the phone's dimensions that Samsung is taking a definite step towards creating a phone that will work in its favor and ours.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't the only exciting foldable rumor from Samsung

The company's first trifold phone is on its way