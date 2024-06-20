Summary Rumors about the devices expected to be released at Samsung's Unpacked event have started heating up.

Dummy units of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 were leaked online, showcasing prominent creases.

The dummies also reveal minor design changes, including rear camera placement and a stamped-on Samsung logo.

Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event is less than a month away, and the leaks and rumors surrounding the potential devices gracing the event have started heating up.

We previously believed that the Galaxy Watch FE would be unveiled at Unpacked, but it has launched early, carrying a pocket-friendly price tag of $200. That leaves us with the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Buds 3 series, and Samsung's next-gen foldables for the Unpacked event.

We know that the Buds 3 series will mooch off of Apple's AirPods, all the way from the buds to the case, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra could cost as much as a flagship smartphone, and could be sold in two colorways. Elsewhere, we've also heard that the long-awaited Galaxy Ring might come with a Galaxy Buds-like charging case, and feature multiple different battery sizes depending on the size of the ring.

When it comes to the upcoming foldables, we've heard about some new color options, alongside potential price hikes, and marketing renders. Now, as shared by 9to5Google (obtained from Sonny Dickson), we have dummy images of both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, giving us a better look at the foldables.

The dreaded crease is still evident, though it might just be the dummies

Previous leaks have indicated that Samsung intends to use enhanced Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 to make the folding screen more resistant to scratches and damage from folds, alongside a new hinge design to minimize the dreaded crease. The dummy images, however, don't paint that picture.

As seen in the images above, the crease on both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 dummy devices looks as prominent as it did on their predecessors. It might be that Samsung used lower-quality displays on the dummy devices, considering that they're... well... dummies, and hence the pronounced crease.

These devices are often stuck together using cheap glue and materials, and serve as mockups of the device's overall intended shape. It would be a shame if the new foldables (the ready-to-be-shipped version) still have such a prominent crease, though we'd imagine that wouldn't be the case.

Elsewhere, the dummies do offer concise insight into the foldables' changes. For one, both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 might not feature the engraved/etched "Samsung" text logo, and instead, opt for a stamped logo (6th and 7th images in the gallery above). The stamp sure does make the devices look slightly less premium, but some might even prefer the design change. This, again, could be a dummy exclusive.

The rear camera lenses on the Z Fold 6 dummy appear to be larger, and more closely placed than its predecessor, and they're still aligned vertically. The Z Flip 6, however, seems to retain the Z Flip 5's camera placement. I wasn't able to glean much else from the images, though 9to5Google suggests that the bezels around the inner display on both phones appear to be slimmer.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on July 10, though we expect to hear more about the foldables as we approach the event.