Key Takeaways Leaker Evan Blass has shared two renders of what could be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The renders show the smartphone with a triple camera setup and a flat frame with curved corners.

Previous leaks revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition should also be thinner than the Z Fold 6 and bring upgraded cameras.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this year with several design changes plus new hardware. The foldable comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, an improved display, and enhanced dust and water protection. But even with these upgrades, the Z Fold 6 still lags behind the competition. However, Samsung is rumored to level the playing field with a new Z Fold 6 Special Edition, and we may already have a glimpse of what the device could look like.

Noted leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared two renders of a foldable phone (via Android Authority). While Blass didn’t reveal the device's name, previous design rumors hint that it could be the new Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The first render reveals the rear of the phone, featuring a triple-camera setup with a raised camera island and individual camera rings. The second image showcases the right-hand side of the device, where you can see the power button along with the volume buttons positioned above it. The frame looks flat with curved corners.

Source: Evan Blass

Last week, leaker Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could also address the crease issue seen in Samsung's foldable phones. While the leaker didn’t provide specifics, they mentioned that Samsung has done a “good job” with crease control on this foldable, calling it “better than ever.”

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could bring big upgrades

Samsung is rumored to be making some big changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The new model is said to be about 0.6mm thinner than the Z Fold 6 and come with a titanium frame for extra durability. It might get a larger cover screen and internal display, coming in at 6.5 inches and 8 inches, respectively.

You might also see an upgraded under-display camera, going from 1MP to a sharper 5MP, and a 200MP main camera on the back. Plus, the foldable is rumored to have S Pen support.