Key Takeaways
- Leaker Evan Blass has shared two renders of what could be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.
- The renders show the smartphone with a triple camera setup and a flat frame with curved corners.
- Previous leaks revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition should also be thinner than the Z Fold 6 and bring upgraded cameras.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this year with several design changes plus new hardware. The foldable comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, an improved display, and enhanced dust and water protection. But even with these upgrades, the Z Fold 6 still lags behind the competition. However, Samsung is rumored to level the playing field with a new Z Fold 6 Special Edition, and we may already have a glimpse of what the device could look like.
Contrary to past rumors
Noted leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared two renders of a foldable phone (via Android Authority). While Blass didn’t reveal the device's name, previous design rumors hint that it could be the new Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The first render reveals the rear of the phone, featuring a triple-camera setup with a raised camera island and individual camera rings. The second image showcases the right-hand side of the device, where you can see the power button along with the volume buttons positioned above it. The frame looks flat with curved corners.
Last week, leaker Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could also address the crease issue seen in Samsung's foldable phones. While the leaker didn’t provide specifics, they mentioned that Samsung has done a “good job” with crease control on this foldable, calling it “better than ever.”
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could bring big upgrades
Samsung is rumored to be making some big changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The new model is said to be about 0.6mm thinner than the Z Fold 6 and come with a titanium frame for extra durability. It might get a larger cover screen and internal display, coming in at 6.5 inches and 8 inches, respectively.
You might also see an upgraded under-display camera, going from 1MP to a sharper 5MP, and a 200MP main camera on the back. Plus, the foldable is rumored to have S Pen support.
