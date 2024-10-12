Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may fix crease issues.

The new model is rumored to have a slimmer design, titanium build, bigger screens, and upgraded cameras.

Uncertainty remains over the release date and availability, but leaks suggest significant hardware improvements.

Samsung is known for making some of the best foldable smartphones on the market. There are only a few competitors that are able to match the experience offered by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices, particularly when it comes to software. However, Samsung has lagged behind in terms of hardware. But that could all change with the release of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

One area where Samsung has fallen behind is the folding crease on its foldables. The crease has remained largely unchanged from the Z Fold 5 to the Z Fold 6, and despite being on its sixth generation of foldables, Samsung appears to lag behind competitors like the Pixel Fold 9 Pro and last year's OnePlus Open. However, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could fix the crease issue.

According to the leaker, Samsung has done a "good job" with crease control on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, calling it "better than ever." While the leaker doesn't provide specific details about the foldable, the tweet hints that the crease on the Special Edition should be noticeably improved compared to the standard models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could address the crease problem

In addition to an improved crease, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition could come with several design and build upgrades over the standard model. The new model is rumored to be about 0.6mm thinner than the Z Fold 6 and feature a titanium frame for added durability. Leaks also indicate that the Special Edition will sport a larger cover screen and internal display, measuring 6.5 inches and 8 inches, respectively.

Other reported upgrades include an improved under-display camera, jumping from 1MP to a sharper 5MP, and a 200MP main camera on the back. However, there are still some uncertainties over the device's official unveiling and its availability, but we can expect more details to emerge in the coming days.