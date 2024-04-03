Summary Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Z Fold 6 will apparently be lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, weighing just 239g and folding to 12.1mm thick.

The device could feature improved resolution on its 7.6-inch internal and external screens, with a cover screen at a 22:9 aspect ratio.

Leaked renders suggest the Fold 6 will have a Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired design with squarish edges for easier one-handed use.

One major issue with most foldables is their weight, as they are a lot heavier than your typical Android phone. Over the last year though, we have seen the likes of Huawei, Honor, and OnePlus launch book-style foldables that are lighter than even the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Z Fold 5 also shed a few grams compared to the Fold 4, bringing its weight down to 252g from 263g. The Korean giant is seemingly planning a more significant weight and waist reduction for its 2024 foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, while the folded thickness will reduce to 12.1mm. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 6.1mm and 13.4mm when unfolded and folded, respectively. If these numbers are accurate, it would make the Korean giant's next foldable significantly slimmer.

The device will apparently also undergo a drastic weight reduction to 239g, making it 13g lighter than the Fold 5. That's also the same weight as the OnePlus Open. It will put the Z Fold 6 in the same category as its competitors from Chinese companies.

@UniverseIce claims the cover and inner folding display of Samsung's 2024 flagship foldable will get a resolution boost, though their size will remain unchanged at 7.6 and 6.3 inches, respectively. The cover screen might sport a 22:9 aspect ratio, suggesting it would not be as tall as the Fold 4's outer panel. Instead, it would be slightly wider, though the OnePlus Open and the Pixel Fold would still have significantly wider cover displays.

Samsung's next foldable could feature a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design

Leaked renders have already revealed the Fold 6's alleged design. While not a radical redesign, the phone will seemingly ship with a Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired design featuring squarish edges. The wider outer display should help with one-handed use, but don't expect radical usability improvements.

Universe Ice also confirmed the existence of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, though he does not have any information about its specs or dimensions. An Ultra version of the Fold 6 with better design and beefier internals could help Samsung better compete with its Chinese competitors.