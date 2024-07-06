Ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold6 debut this coming week, the Android Police podcast is trawling through our archives for a look back at the device series as a whole. Specifically, our former iteration of the show was able to grab onto the launch of the original Galaxy Fold and ride it all the way to its obfuscation into infamy with some broken glass and a lot of broken diodes. We also visit our reviews of the Fold4 and Fold5 in our current rendition of the program. Enjoy this holiday week edition and we'll see you next week.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "11," "18," and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0