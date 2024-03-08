Summary Leak outlines new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 color options: dark blue, light pink, and silver (Fold), or light blue, light green, silver, and yellow (Flip).

Expect improved displays and potential IP68 certification for dustproofing in the upcoming models.

Stay tuned for confirmed details as Samsung targets a potential July 2024 launch for the highly anticipated foldables.

While there have been several rumors floating around about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, little has been confirmed. So far, there has been speculation surrounding everything from the phones’ RAM to their battery life. Even though the company has been tight-lipped, new rumors are still popping up every day, and the latest one has to do with the colors of Samsung's upcoming foldables.

Supply chain consultant Ross Young on X (formerly Twitter) recently posted a leak of the supposed color options for the upcoming Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6. Per rumors, the Z Fold 6 will be available in dark blue, light pink, and silver. While the Z Flip 6 is said to come in silver as well, there would also be light blue, light green, and yellow options — this suggests that, if you opt for the Z Flip 6, you’ll have an additional choice available to you.

If the color options don’t have you hyped for the new Flip and Fold models, perhaps some of the other rumors will get you excited. For instance, the Z Fold 6’s display is expected to have an altered aspect ratio — compared to its predecessor, its display may feel more seamless and less cramped. Many are also expecting Samsung to make both the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 to be dustproof this time around, which would qualify them for IP68 certification. However, it’s unclear if the company intends to address matters like the pronounced crease that blemished the display of the Z Flip 5.

Other manufacturers, including OnePlus and Motorola, have already mastered the folding phone design in a way that minimizes creasing. While it’s entirely possible that Samsung has been focused on resolving such issues, especially after it improved its hinge design in this regard last year, nothing will be confirmed until the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 are officially released. The company is predicted to be targeting a launch date in July 2024, but this also isn’t official. That being said, there is much to speculate about, which is enough incentive to keep tabs on Samsung — and maybe that is what it wanted all along.