Summary The JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has run its tests on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The device manages to handle most things well, but as expected, the inner foldable display is still quite weak when compared to traditional smartphone displays.

The YouTube channel also found that the device's hinge mechanism might not be as good as previous models of the Galaxy Z Fold.

It's easy to take smartphone durability for granted. But for years, brands have done their best to make the devices we use every day stronger. Of course, most of us will never take our devices to the brink, but it's always interesting to see just how much punishment a phone can take.

That's where YouTube channels like Zack Nelson's JerryRigEverything come into play, doing things to devices that we would never dare. In his latest video, Nelson puts Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the test, giving us an in-depth look at just how much damage a foldable in 2024 can take.

The Z Fold 6 holds its own in a gauntlet of durability tests

It shouldn't really come as a surprise, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 does a pretty good job of handling a variety of durability tests. This is the brand's sixth iteration of this device, and while it might be a bit long in the tooth when it comes to looks, it shows why refinement like this is important. While the flexible inner display is pretty weak, as you might expect, the outer display does a great job handling an array of scratch tests.

For the most part, just like its smaller Galaxy Z Flip 6 counterpart, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does a pretty good job of withstanding quite a beating. Like other phones, Nelson also tests the exterior of the device, digging into the metal surfaces with his box cutter, and even going the distance by pouring sand into parts of the phone to see the kind of effect it might have.

This part is quite interesting because Nelson is able to uncover that dirt and dust have found their way into the hinge mechanism, which is a vital part of this phone. And while it doesn't immediately affect the functionality, he does state that the latest Z Fold 6 hinge may not be as good as the previous generation's models. And perhaps the most interesting part of the video occurs when Nelson is peeling apart the display.

As you would expect, the display doesn't handle this all too well, but what's surprising is that in the early stages of the experiment, the screen begins to smolder. While the moment did remind us of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, luckily, in this scenario, it had nothing to do with the battery, and was most likely caused by the display ribbon, according to Nelson.

While these types of videos are entertaining, most folks will never take a device like this to the brink, so it's safe to say that you probably won't experience most of these types of issues. Of course, if you want one of your own, you can always purchase the phone, and while the Z Fold 6 is an iterative update, it still offers a lot to love thanks to its excellent build quality, fantastic software, and reliability.