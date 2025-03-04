Folding phones are expensive, and there are few opportunities to buy one at a decent price without a trade-in or signing up for a lengthy carrier agreement. Sales on current-generation Samsung hardware are infrequent, so it’s in your best interest to jump all over them when they pop up.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is on sale for $1,300 through Amazon. That makes its price similar to that of a new Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s not an insignificant amount of money, but it becomes a more impressive deal when you consider that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 ran you closer to $2,000 at launch.

You’ll need to compromise on the colorway you choose, but if you want to see if a folding phone fits your lifestyle, you can now try one out for the same price as one of Samsung’s more traditional flagship phones.

Why you should buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not have the thin and exciting design of the OnePlus Open or Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, but it’s still a refined and premium device. I love the changes Samsung made from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and I also enjoy the squared-off design. It has a more compact 6.3-inch external display than a phone like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it keeps the device more manageable when unfolded. I have larger hands, but I can still hold the Z Fold 6 comfortably one-handed, which gives me better control while using the supported S pen.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM, providing excellent performance and a smooth user experience. It’s still a high-end chipset, and you’ll have no problem with more intensive AAA mobile games or video editing on the go. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 reveals a gorgeous 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded. It’s bright enough for easy outdoor viewing, and with the smaller external display, I use the internal screen more on the Z Fold 6 than other foldables. I don’t mind that because I spent the extra money on a folding phone to take advantage of the additional screen real estate.

There’s another benefit to buying a Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. We’re still months away from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While there are rumored upgrades to that device, I can’t complain about the Z Fold 6 for $1,300. You get a fantastic software experience with over 6 years of support left. If you’ve been on the fence about folding phones, now is the time to try one.