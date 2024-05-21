Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 lags behind competitors in design and features, needing improvement.

Rumors suggest Samsung is working on minimizing inner display creases for a more immersive experience.

Exact specifics are still not known, but many reporting a big improvement on the next-gen device.

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce a working foldable phone, and it is still one of the most popular and best-selling brands in this segment. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has struggled to evolve in terms of design and features. Indeed, sticking to a design that works comes first, but the company saw how other big names in the industry did a better job of controlling a small detail in the inner display of its foldable devices.

Excitingly, a recent rumor from renowned leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung may have found a solution to minimize the creases in the inner display of its upcoming foldable flagship. While the rumor doesn’t delve into the specifics, it aligns with earlier speculation that Samsung was planning to enhance the Ultra Thin Glass used in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This development could significantly enhance the user experience, making the device even more appealing.

How much of a difference could this change make?

While the crease on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will still be visible when the device is opened, it's expected to be less intrusive, allowing for a more immersive experience with your content and apps. It's worth noting that the crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already smaller than the one on the original Galaxy Fold. However, after more than five years of testing and exploration of alternatives, it’s high time we saw a more effective solution.

There are no guarantees that the crease will get smaller, but Ice Universe has an excellent record when talking about Samsung and other important brands. We are still several months away from the official launch of Samsung’s new foldables, so many things could change.

Still, the possibility of getting thicker Ultra Thin Glass in Samsung’s new foldable devices might be an excellent move and the solution we’ve been waiting for, as we could get better durability and a less prominent crease in the inner display of these powerful devices.