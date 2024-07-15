Summary Samsung's new AstroPortrait mode, debuting on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, combines astrophoto mode and portraits, enhancing night sky photos.

According to a post on Samsung's forums, the Galaxy S23 and S24 series will soon receive the AstroPortrait feature via an Expert RAW update.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 may miss out on the AstroPortrait feature, despite having compatible hardware.

The human eye is a fascinating organ. It has the most active muscles in the human body, and if it were a camera, one human eye would translate to roughly 575 megapixels. However, it can only do so much when it comes to detecting faint objects.

The human eye, according to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, captures light for roughly 1/15th of a second before sending signals to the brain to convert the light into an image. This is the "exposure" limit of the human eye, which prevents us from being able to spot distant objects in space. A camera, however, doesn't have the same limitations and forms the fundamentals of astrophotography modes on today's smartphones that essentially take long exposures of the night sky to reveal magnificent objects like nebulas and star clusters hiding in plain sight.

As a part of Samsung's Expert RAW app, the astrophoto mode, which was first introduced with the Galaxy S22 lineup, has made its way to all subsequent S and Z Fold series flagships. Now, building on top of that, Samsung has introduced a new AstroPortrait mode, which the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 launched with.

As the name of the feature suggests, it essentially combines the original astrophoto mode with regular photos, allowing users to take portraits of themselves or their friends and families, with a stunning star-filled backdrop. It does so by taking two separate images, one with the subject in the frame, and one that solely captures the night sky, and then stitching the two together.

While the new Z series hasn't even made its way to day one buyers yet, except some lucky individuals, its exclusive AstroPortrait feature already seems ready to expand to other Galaxy devices.

S23 and S24 series will soon join the astro party

Source: Samsung

As shared by Samsung in a community announcement, the feature will be available to Galaxy S23 and S24 series owners in a future Expert RAW update. When that will happen is currently unclear, but the update will be available for S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra users.

This means that the hardware barrier to entry is likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which the S23 series runs on. Interestingly though, the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 also run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but Samsung's community post makes no mention of the last-gen foldables gaining the feature.

While the Z Flip 5's lack of support for Expert RAW explains its omission, the Z Fold 5 does support Expert RAW, and even the astrophoto mode, so it is unclear why Samsung is skipping AstroPortrait support for it.

We've already got our hands on a Z series foldable. Look out for an AstroPortrait guide soon!