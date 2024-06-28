Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to launch at the July 10th event.

High-quality images leaked by Australian retailer Harvey Norman reveal color variants and design details.

Improved hinges, wider cover screen, and smaller inner display crease are expected in Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We've been hearing rumblings and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 for quite some time now. Since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold launch, Samsung has significantly raised the bar in the foldable phones segment, introducing some of the best foldables to the market. With that in mind, customer's expectations of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are at their peak.

As we earlier reported, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10. We expected the firm to unveil its latest foldables alongside new smartwatches and maybe a smart Galaxy Ring. While we're still a few weeks away from the event, some high-quality images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have been leaked online.

As reported by the German website WinFuture, these images were leaked by the Australian retailer Harvey Norman. They give a closer look into Samsung's upcoming foldables. The gallery contains all color variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 spotted on an Australian retailer's website

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have been the subject of previous leaks, the latest images provide a more comprehensive and detailed look at the phones themselves. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the phone's design follows the Galaxy S24 Ultra footprint in many aspects, with straight-cut edges and a less rounded screen. Based on previous leaks, we expect to see improved hinges, a wider cover screen, and a smaller inner display crease.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch with an external display. The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems pretty much like the Z Flip 5, but the phone has also appeared in yellow this time. Samsung has already launched a yellow variant of the Z Flip 5 in India, and the Z Flip 6 could bring that vibrant color to international markets.

Previous leaks hinted at Samsung's goal to use a ticker 50 microns UTG on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which could improve durability. In addition, the Z Flip 6 could still benefit from the waterdrop hinge design.