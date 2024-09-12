Save $400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 A great deal that doesn't require a trade in $1500 $1900 Save $400 Samsung's latest foldable takes some cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a boxier design and an all-matte finish. It features a slightly wider cover display for a more comfortable typing experience, as well as new Galaxy AI features and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. $1500 at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best foldables that you can buy in 2024. Not only are you getting top-end specifications like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but you're also getting a refined software experience that really allows this foldable to stand head and shoulders above the rest. Of course, foldable aren't cheap by any means, and your best hope is to find them when they're on sale.

Luckily, we're seeing a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Amazon that knocks $400 off its original retail price. With this hefty discount, it brings the phone down to one of the lowest prices we've seen to date. If you've been in the market for a new phone, this is just one of those deals that you won't want to pass up. So get it while you can because we don't think this deal is going to stick around for long.

What's great about the Z Fold 6?

Despite Samsung's foldables looking pretty much the same over the past few years, the Z Fold line has to be one of the most refined out there, providing an experience that really goes unmatched. Not only does Samsung make use of some of the best components, but it's also evolved its software to really handle and deliver an excellent foldable experience.

When it comes to the specifications, the Z Fold 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that's paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you get a large 7.6-inch inner display and a respectable 6.3-inch outer display offering vibrant colors and excellent black levels. The phone also comes with three cameras; a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto.

Of course, you can expect great battery life with this phone as well, along with quick charging speeds via wired or, if you want, you can also charge the phone wirelessly. And when it comes to comfort, the phone is now even thinner and lighter than previous models, making it even more pocketable than before. And as far as software, this phone runs Android 14 with Samsung's custom One UI skin that provides a wealth of welcome features.

In addition, the device also packs a ton of great AI features with support from the brand's Galaxy AI. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this foldable. Of course, the price is pretty steep, but this recent discount that knocks $400 off should make the purchase a little easier on the wallet. And if you're looking to trade in and save, your best option is going to come direct from Samsung with savings up to $1,200 during its Discover deals event.