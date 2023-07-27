It's a flub. A flop. Samsung's pocket flaps are showing and the numbers are not good. At least that's what we're making of this week's Unpacked event. Daniel, Ara, and Will are putting in their say on this episode of the Android Police podcast. From the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series (which we didn't remember inviting to the party), there's just a lot of gristle to chew through. Sharpen your teeth.
02:34 | Flippy Floppy Mess
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wasn't made for you
- The Galaxy Z Flip 5 fixes my biggest gripe with Samsung's flip phone
- Samsung Profit Beats Estimates, Signal of Tech Spending Rising Again - Bloomberg
- Galaxy Flip 5 / Fold 5 Hands-On – After A Year On The Flip 4 & Fold 4 (Mr. Mobile / YouTube)
34:45 | Six O'Clock
45:11 | What Tablets?
54:16 | A Mixture of Bodily Fluids
- Google pushing for better big-screen apps
- Say goodbye to Twitter and hello to X
- Reminder: The official ChatGPT app for Android is now up for grabs
- The Sony WF-1000XM5 are here and they are glossy
- Oppenheimer (2023) directed by Christopher Nolan • Reviews, film + cast • Letterboxd
