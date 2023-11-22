Summary Samsung expands One UI 6 rollout to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 on Verizon's network, making them the first Samsung foldables to run Android 14.

One UI 6 update not yet available on other carriers or unlocked models, but availability will expand in the coming weeks.

Samsung's fast pace of rolling out updates is why Flip and Fold devices are highly ranked in the best folding phones list.

Samsung has been running the One UI 6 beta program for the best Galaxy devices for the last couple of months. But so far, it has only released the stable Android 14 update for the Galaxy S23 and, more recently, the S22 series. The Korean giant is now aggressively expanding the One UI 6 rollout and has made the update available for its 2023 foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Several Fold 5 and Flip 5 US owners on Reddit report the stable Android 14 build is available for their devices on Verizon's network, making them the first non-Pixel foldables to run the newest Android release. The carrier's software support page for the Fold 5 has also been updated with details of the BWK9 firmware, highlighting the changes it brings. For now, the One UI 6 update for these phones is not live on other carriers or the unlocked models, but that should change soon. Its availability should expand to other regions and carrier variants in the coming weeks.

If you are on Verizon's network, navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to grab the update. Connect your Flip or Fold to a Wi-Fi network before downloading the One UI 6 firmware, as it weighs over 3GB. Samsung's super-fast pace of rolling out Android updates is a key reason why its Flip and Fold devices rank so highly in our list of the best folding phones.

Alongside its 2023 foldables, Samsung has also released the stable Android 14 update for the Galaxy A54 in the US (via SamMobile). But the firmware is live on AT&T's network and not on Verizon. Nonetheless, this makes it the first mid-range smartphone to run the latest Android release. The Korean giant is also running a One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy A34, so its update should not be far behind.

Apart from all the security and privacy-focused enhancements in Android 14, One UI 6 packs plenty of other improvements. There's a new 'Samsung' system font, a redesigned Quick Settings panel with bigger tiles, and updated system apps. The Camera app uses new iconography, with Samsung integrating many of Camera Assistant's functionality directly into it. The BWK9 firmware also contains the November 2023 security patch, containing fixes for over 60+ security vulnerabilities.

One UI 6 calculates free storage space differently, so you might notice more space on your phone after installing the update.

An Android 14 release timeline shared by Samsung for Europe indicates many more Galaxy devices will get the stable One UI 6 update before the end of this month. However, the firmware might not be immediately available on your phone due to additional certifications and testing usually required by carriers.