Summary Samsung's rolling out its April update for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in the US

The update includes the latest April security patch, but doesn't look to resolve the fingerprint reader bug

Samsung is working on fixing the fingerprint reader, so be on the look out for a future update

Samsung's One UI 6.1 update was highly anticipated by the community, and it didn't disappoint, allowing users with older devices to experience some of the great Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search that originally made their debut with the brand's Galaxy S24 series devices.

Not one to rest on its laurels, Samsung is now rolling out its April update for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to those in the US. The update was spotted by the folks at SamMobile with the update arriving for both unlocked and carrier locked models. As far as the details go, it arrives with the latest April 2024 security patch and not much else, which might leave some disappointed.

While this normally wouldn't be too much of an issue, some Galaxy owners are experiencing issues with the fingerprint reader on their devices. Although the fingerprint reader is still functional, it does take some users a few tries to get it working. For the most part, users can get by with this problem for the time being, but it would've been nice to see this issue resolved with this latest update.

The good thing is that Samsung is well aware of the problem and has committed to a fix as soon as it can make it happen. Those that are interested in the latest security update can wait to be prompted by their device, or head into the software section to download and install the update.

If you aren't seeing it yet, be patient as the update could be rolling out in waves. And if you've already managed to install it, let us know in the comments if you see any improvements that aren't listed in the update notes.