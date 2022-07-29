As you'd expect with Samsung's Unpacked event inching closer, there's been a steady stream of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 leaks and teasers coming in. Most of what there's to know about the foldable duo is already making rounds on the internet right now — the look, possible hardware upgrades, color options, you name it. Now, yet another leak is showing off the handsets' design from all angles, and nothing is left to the imagination.

Courtesy of Evan Blass (via 91mobiles), these newer and crisper renders give us the most comprehensive look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 yet, not only laying bare those futuristic foldable form factors but also teasing all soon-to-be-available colorways. The Fold will be sold in three colors — there's the usual black and gray, but they're also joined by a very stunning beige/gold option this time. The design sits perfectly in line with previously leaked renders, so it's more than likely that this is exactly what the final product will look like.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is shown off in black, purple, blue, and cream. Like for the Fold, these are not exactly the same colors the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sells in — the light blue shade is new, for example.

It's already been established that this year's Samsung foldables will be more of an iterative update rather than a full-blown upgrade, so the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 don't look all that different from their predecessors. You can expect some refinements, though, such as slimmer bezels and less visible creases.

The curtains will be pulled on the next generation foldables on August 10, likely alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series, with a release expected to follow on August 26.