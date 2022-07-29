We're fast approaching Samsung's next big device announcement at Unpacked, and as you might imagine, there's not really a ton left to leak now. We've long known that new foldables are coming in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Likewise, Samsung is probably going to announce the Galaxy Watch5 lineup as well as the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. If you're awaiting the new flexible flagships, and you are planning to pick up some accessories with your pre-order, you can now have yourself a look at how they'll look, so you can start making up your mind now.

Listings from a German online retailer (via SamMobile) have gone up a little earlier than expected, showing protective films and cases for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. For the Flip, we have a handful of cases, including a Flap Leather Cover and a Clear Cover with Ring. Both cases are substantially similar to designs from the Z Flip3.

Close

Close

As for the Z Fold 4, we have a Slim Standing Cover, similar in looks and functions to the Z Fold3's Leather Flip Stand Cover, but with a stand to prop your phone up on a table, so you can watch movies or other media. There's also a protective film for the outside screen — the inside foldable panel still comes with its own, non-removable protective film.

Close

Close

The listings also give us possible prices. The Z Flip 4's Flap Leather cover is listed for €72.84, while the Clear Cover with Ring should set you back €28.72. For the Z Fold 4, the Slim Standing Cover is listed for €43.47, while the protective film (1-piece) costs €19.13. All of those prices would likely be Germany-specific and have VAT included. Samsung's official accessories are never cheap, but there's a real chance these prices might not be final, since this is a third-party retailer, and the phones aren't out anyway. All this means: Take the numbers with a grain of salt.

It's also unlikely we're looking at the full range of accessories, and we may see other cases debut at launch, including the potential return of the iconic Silicone Cover with Strap design in the Z Flip 4, or some Stylus accessory tweaks for the Z Fold 4

Make sure to tune into the August 10th event to know more, or follow along with our coverage of the announcements.