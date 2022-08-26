Samsung's Expert RAW app launched last year in beta, but its computational photography improvements and advanced Pro features were limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier this year, the app graduated from beta with expanded support for more flagship Galaxy devices. This includes the Galaxy S22, S21, and Fold 3, with Galaxy S20, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 compatibility still in the works. Samsung is now further expanding the list of devices that work with Expert RAW by adding support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The app's latest release also improves low-light image quality and introduces custom presets.

Samsung Expert RAW 2.0.00.3 adds support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (via SamMobile), with the change log not mentioning anything about the Flip 4. The 12MP snappers of previous Flip phones are not compatible with the app, so don't be surprised if Samsung's latest Flip phone is also not supported. Using Expert RAW, you can get better quality photos with the Z Fold 4's upgraded 50MP primary camera and 3x telephoto shooter.

Apart from Galaxy Z Fold 4 device compatibility, the latest Expert RAW release introduces Custom Presets. You can configure various camera settings and save them as presets for quick and easy access. The feature was first teased by Samsung in a community post back in July. Lastly, the official change log for the release mentions "image quality improvements in low light."

If you have not yet gotten your hands dirty with Expert RAW or find it too confusing to use, go through our guide on how to get the most out of your photos with Samsung Expert RAW. Apart from greater control over your phone's cameras, the app can capture 10-bit RAW/DNG photos with multi-frame HDR. You will have to edit the images to get the best results, though.

You can download Expert RAW on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the Galaxy Store.