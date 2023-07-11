Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1100 $1800 Save $700 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a phone when you need it and a tablet when you want it. That versatility can be addicting, and right now, you can get it for $1,100, the lowest price we've ever seen. $1100 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 didn't look that impressive when it was announced. The specs were basically the same as the Z Fold 3, save for minor changes in display ratio, a new rear camera, and the usual bump up to the latest Snapdragon processor. In reality, though, the difference was night and day. The Z Fold 4 turned out to be the best foldable Samsung ever made, and Prime Day is making it more accessible than ever.

The changes in display aspect ratio resulted from a smaller hinge, which meant the left bezel on the cover screen was significantly smaller than before. This makes typing on the smaller display easier than ever, one-handed. Likewise, the upgrade to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 meant that the battery life improved significantly, even though the battery itself stayed the same size.

Why should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The upgrades we see in the Z Fold 4 serve to highlight what was already so good about Samsung's Z Fold line — the software. One UI has always been feature-packed, and that's even more important on a foldable. Having three apps open at a time instead of two is game-changing, especially when combined with pop-up apps that can be stacked on top. Unlike the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 can handle all of this without breaking a sweat, thanks to the efficiency of the 8+ Gen 1.

The Z Fold 4 won't win any battery life awards, especially compared to something like the S23 Ultra, but for the first time, it lasts long enough you don't need to worry about it. Unless you're playing processor-intensive games, this will easily get you through the day — a day spent getting more done and enjoying media on a larger screen.

The $1,800 asking price has always been the sticking point for this phone. Spending that much on something that doesn't have four wheels and an engine can seem wrong to many people, and I get that. But the Z Fold 4 combines a phone and tablet to make the ultimate productivity machine, so finding it for $1,100 (the lowest price we've seen so far), is an opportunity you shouldn't miss. If you decide to get a Z Fold 4 and want to keep it safe, check out our compilation of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. However, if the Fold 4 isn't your cup of tea, make sure you check out our list of the best Prime Day phone deals.