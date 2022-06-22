The days when smartphones had all sorts of crazy designs and came in more color options than you could count may have passed, but Samsung looks determined to bring them back. With the dawn of foldable screens, we are seeing some of that design razzmatazz make a comeback with the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series — to top that off, Samsung also allows you to color-customize those clamshells to your heart's content through its Bespoke program. The Galaxy Z Flip3 from last year also came in a 'Bespoke Edition' that unlocked a bunch of flashy color combos over the boring stock options and it's evident that the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be getting a similar treatment — only it will be much better this time.

SamMobile has found out that the upcoming foldable's Bespoke variant will offer a "lot more" color combinations than the 49 that the Galaxy Z Flip3 let you pick from, for a truly personalized device.

What's most exciting is that this customizability will not be limited to a select few countries. You could only order a Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. The Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition will be expanding that range, becoming available across leading markets in Europe and Asia, likely through Samsung's online stores.

Leaked photos from a couple of weeks back had already shown the Galaxy Z Flip4 in all of its glory, though there frankly wasn't much in terms of novelty — the folding crease is a lot less visible and the cover display has gotten ever-so-slightly larger, but other than that, the device is more of an iterative update than a full-blown upgrade. These new color combinations should, therefore, play a critical part in adding a sense of newness.