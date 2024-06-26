Summary Leaked renders show Samsung's new foldable cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may have protruding cameras with color-matched rings.

Samsung is expected to offer at least three case options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including an S Pen case and a clear back version.

It's only been a day since Samsung confirmed its July 10 launch event, where the company is expected to announce new foldables, smartwatches, earbuds, and even a new ring, but the leaks keep coming. We already have a good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and now a new leak has shown us the first-party cases that Samsung will launch alongside these new devices.

Related 5 things I desperately want to see come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Major improvements are needed if Samsung wants to catch up and compete against the competition

The leak comes from @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X, the same leaker who shared accurate renders of the Pixel 8a and details about the Moto Razr+ 2024. The images show the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in their official accessories, which will be available alongside the devices.

There's a new Z Fold 6 case design in town

Close

The images show the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a key ring case in deep blue, grey, and green colors. The key ring case for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks almost identical to what we have for the Z Flip 5 right now. But, what's interesting about the images is that they show the cameras on the Z Flip 6 might protrude more, likely due to a new 50MP sensor, and feature color-matched rings to the phone’s back.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the leak shows three different case options. As usual, Samsung will sell an S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, ending hopes for a built-in S Pen slot. It looks like the grip case is also launching for the Z Fold 6, but Samsung will offer a clear back version for the first time.

Along with these two case options, it appears that Samsung will also be debuting a third design that features both a hand grip and a kickstand. While some case makers combine the functionality of a grip case and a kickstand into one, Samsung seems to have opted for two separate elements. Samsung usually includes free first-party cases with pre-orders, but after the pre-order period, expect them to sell for around $50-80.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the cases and devices to arrive, as the new foldables launch in just under two weeks from now. Along with the new foldables, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 and, for the first time, a Galaxy Watch Ultra. Additionally, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring is also expected to make its debut at the Unpacked event.