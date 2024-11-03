Key Takeaways Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE next year.

The new Galaxy Z Flip FE model might be released alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung aims to bring the foldable phone experience to a more affordable price point due to competitors in the market.

Samsung is undeniably one of the best makers of foldable smartphones, but owning a Galaxy Fold has always come with a high price tag. The current lineup starts with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $1,099, and the recently launched Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold is priced at ~$2,000 — though it's not available in the US. However, this could change, as Samsung is reportedly planning to release a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE.

According to Korean blogger yeux1122 (translated), Samsung is planning to launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE model next year. While the leaker didn't provide further details on the name or specifications, they hinted that the Galaxy Z Flip FE might be released "simultaneously" with the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip, likely called the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This could mean that Samsung may introduce both models at the same time next year.

Moreover, according to a Samsung executive (spotted by Jukanlosreve on X), the company is "considering ways to lower entry barriers" for foldable phones "so that more customers can actually experience" them. This statement, coupled with the leak above, hints that a more affordable foldable model may be on the horizon. The executive also mentioned that Samsung is "preparing new form factors," which could be a reference to the rumored Samsung tri-fold device.

Why a budget-friendly Z Flip FE makes sense for Samsung

Samsung's push to make foldables more affordable makes sense, as other brands have already been offering flip-style foldables at lower prices for at least a couple of years. For example, Motorola's Razr (2024) starts at $700, featuring a large cover screen and modest downgrades from the flagship Razr+ (2024). Similarly, the Nubia Flip 5G brings the flip-style foldable experience at less than half the price of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Moreover, there are several brands, particularly Chinese OEMs in Asian markets, that have been offering flip-style foldables at lower prices for a while, impacting Samsung's sales. And it's not unusual for Samsung to introduce an FE (Fan Edition) model after a flagship launch — its FE lineup is designed to deliver a flagship-like experience at a more affordable price. The recently launched Galaxy S24 FE starts at $150 less than the standard Galaxy S24, bringing the same Galaxy AI features and premium design at a lower price.

So far, there's no information on what the Galaxy Z Flip FE might look like, its specifications, or even an estimated price. It's likely that this more affordable version will feature modest specs compared to Samsung's flagship flip, but for now, there is no official or even leaked information. We expect more leaks to follow in the coming months, but at the very least, it's clear that Samsung is aiming to make foldable phones more accessible.