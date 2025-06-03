Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may come in two color options, and the latest leak has revealed what those colors could be.

'FE' phones aim for affordability, so color options may be limited to prevent price increases.

The 'FE' foldable phone might have a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch foldable display.

Samsung currently has a lot on its hands, from rolling out the One UI 7 update to conducting beta tests of One UI 8. On the hardware scheme of things, it also has its hands full preparing for next month's Unpacked event, which will see the company announcing its first-ever 'FE' branded flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, along with Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We have known quite a lot about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for months, including its specifications and what it might look like, as is often the case with every flagship category phone before release. But now that we're only a month away from their official announcement, we're finally getting to know what previous leaks didn't reveal about the foldable phone: the color options.