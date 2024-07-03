Summary A new batch of leaked images gives us another look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The leak appears to show off promotional materials for the upcoming phone.

The images reveal the phone in a stunning blue color, with color accents surrounding the camera lenses.

We're in the final stretch ahead of Samsung's next Unpacked event, and it comes as no surprise that we're seeing more and more leaks about the foldables that will make their official debut on July 10. For the most part, there's really nothing left when it comes to the looks of the devices, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 getting tons of coverage over the past month.

Of course, it never hurts to see just a little more, especially when it comes to leaked promotional images for the phones. And today, we're getting a fresh batch of images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 thanks to Evan Blass, who's known for providing early looks at some of the hottest devices.

Small changes that go a long way

In his latest post on social media platform X, Blass has shared a total of four new images on his @evleaks account, giving those curious, a fresh look at what's to come. If you're someone that's been following Samsung's foldables for quite some time, you'll know that the brand did a major refresh of its Z Flip lineup just last year. So it comes as no surprise that things are looking pretty much the same for this upcoming release.

And while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does look nearly identical to last year's model, there are some differences here and there, with the most important being a cosmetic change around each camera lens. On the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the outer ring of the camera lenses had a dark color that blended with the surrounding color of the phone. From the newly leaked images, we can see that the colors around the lenses are matched with the body of the phone.

In this case, we can see a nice pop of baby blue surrounding each lens, which does give the phone a bit more character. Of course, if you don't like the look but still want the phone, Samsung will have some pretty good-looking official cases when this phone arrives at retail. While we've heard rumors that there could be a price increase this year, nothing's set in stone. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out.

While we wait, don't forget to reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 ahead of the event to qualify for a $50 credit towards your new device. Again, the Unpacked event is set to take place on July 10, so be quick, because once the reservation window closes, you'll lose out on the promotional credit. All you need is your name and email address, and there's no commitment.