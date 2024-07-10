Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 boast new Galaxy AI features and extended 7-year OS and security update support.

The Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 are pricier than predecessors, but promise added longevity with extended support, which may have added to the cost.

Samsung follows Google's lead in offering extended support, encouraging users to keep devices for longer.

Samsung announced its latest and greatest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, earlier today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. As expected, the foldables feature a range of Galaxy AI features that Samsung's flagships have become synonymous with, like a new Sketch to Image feature, which admittedly needs some polishing, paired with some of Google's best AI tools like on-screen Gemini suggestions and support for Circle to Search.

The foldables, which are available to pre-order now starting at $1,100 for the Z Flip 6 and $1,900 for the Z Fold 6, ship with One UI 6.1.1, with One UI 7 based on Android 15 expected to roll out later this year.

Among the chaos of all the announcements at Unpacked, one teeny tiny (read: major) update might have gone unnoticed. Like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will also receive seven years of OS and security update support. This makes the new devices Samsung's first foldables to gain extended support, with its predecessors stuck at receiving four years of updates.

"Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also designed with longevity in mind, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates so you can enjoy the best Galaxy foldable experience for even longer," wrote Samsung in its press release.

Although the Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 are both $100 more expensive than their predecessors, the extra three years of OS and security support should make the extra spending worthwhile.

Google was first to officially extend support for its flagships in 2023, when it announced that the Pixel 8 series will have guaranteed Android OS and security updates until October 2030 (seven years). The mid-range Pixel 8a received the same treatment, with its updates extending into 2031.

Samsung followed Google's suit, promising seven years of OS and security updates that will extend into 2031 for the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, with its latest foldables now hopping on the extended support train.

In the US, users replace their phones roughly every three years on average. Companies offering extended support should essentially encourage users to hold onto their devices for longer, while not having to compromise on the latest features. Whether users will actually hold onto their devices for that long is uncertain.