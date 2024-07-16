Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $640 $1000 Save $360 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have just been replaced by the Flip 6, but the upgrades are minor, and the Flip 5 is still a fantastic foldable, especially when it's as cheap as it is today. $640 at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was the redesign Samsung's flip phone needed when it came out in 2023. Motorola had been leaps and bounds ahead with its cover screens since it first revived the Razr in 2019, so Samsung finally introduced a bigger cover display, which was long overdue. The Flip 5 has just been replaced by the Flip 6, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the Flip 5. We gave it a 9/10 in our review for a reason, and it's been among our favorite foldables overall.

Read our review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Flex Window for the win A slightly larger cover screen makes all the difference in the world

The Flip 5 launched at $1,000, but for Prime Day, you can get the 256GB model for $640 (36% off) and the 512GB for $710 (37% off). The new Flip 6 has had a price increase to $1,100, even though it's a similar phone with minor upgrades, so you shouldn't miss this deal on the Flip 5.

What's great about the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

The Flip 5 finally gave customers a usable cover screen. The Flip 4's cover screen was only 1.9 inches, while the Flip 5 increased that to a respectable 3.4 inches. That gave you a full keyboard, even if it makes you stick to Samsung's own, and limited app support.

Unlike competitors, which allow you to run any app you like on the cover screen easily, Samsung makes you jump through some hoops with Good Lock. Once that's set up, though, the experience is pretty good, and the cover screen is perfect for managing messages and media, paying for things with Google Wallet, or navigating with Google Maps.

Aside from the cover screen, the rest of the Flip 5 is solid. The 3,700mAh battery provides decent battery life thanks to the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which makes the phone as fast and smooth as you would want.

The all-important folding screen is good, too. The crease is less pronounced than the Flips of the past, and with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nit peak brightness, it's a joy to use in any situation.

The Flip 6 improves on most of these areas, although the cover screen is almost identical. Those improvements are too small to warrant the extra cost when the Flip 5 is discounted as heavily as it is today. The minor tweaks you miss out on are not worth an extra $500.

Despite being a year old, The Flip 5 has good software support ahead of it. It was guaranteed four Android upgrades with a fifth year of security patches, so it'll get Android 17 in 2026.

