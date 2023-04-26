Samsung's upcoming lineup of foldable devices might still be under wraps, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already feels like it's gearing up to be Samsung's most idealized incarnation of the folding phone yet. Earlier this month, leaks claimed the Z Flip 5 could sport a larger cover display, while other rumors hinted that the increased real estate could come with an always-on feature. Now we're once again hearing about how this screen could take shape, with the latest leak showing off an unusual design.

Prominent leaker Ice Universe adds support to the idea that the display won't just grow in size, but will also will resemble the shape of a tabbed folder. The render Ice Universe provides doesn't specify dimensions, though the previous leaks suggested that it could come in between 3–4 inches. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's exterior screen was only 1.34 inches, which didn't allow for much multitasking. It allowed the user to check notifications and accept calls, but its use cases were limited without additional software tweaking.

Battery life could very well be a concern for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, especially with bigger displays to power. In our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we found battery endurance to be a bit mediocre — and that was with a smaller exterior display.

In addition to a larger exterior screen, Samsung could also improve the Galaxy Z Flip 5's hinge. Its larger sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to be replacing its hinge with one similar to Oppo's foldable phones, where it could be folded shut without leaving a gap between the top and bottom halves of the display.

With expectations for Samsung to formally introduce both its new foldables at Unpacked this summer, even if it does happen a bit earlier than usual this year, we've still got plenty of time for more leaks to arrive, continuing to flesh out what we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5.