Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has improved durability compared to earlier models, with a hinge that holds up well in bend tests.

The phone's cover screen showed scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale, while the inner display got scratched at level 2, both expected for their materials.

Users should be cautious about pressing too hard on the internal display, keeping it away from coins and keys, and not removing the protective film.

There's no doubt that foldable phones are on the rise, and Samsung is leading the charge. But if the company wants to sell even more of these bendy phones, it needs to convince people that they're not fragile. Some of the earlier iterations of the Galaxy Z Flip line did not inspire confidence when it came to durability. The first generation even broke after just a few days of regular use, and while last year's model was a bit better, it still made some concerning crunching noises when bent. If you're worried that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 inherited its ancestors' weaknesses, a new video from YouTuber Zack Nelson might put your mind at ease.

Nelson, who runs the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, has put the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through the wringer. The phone's cover screen, which has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, started to show scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper scratches at level 7. Meanwhile, the inner display got scratched using picks rated at level 2, with deeper groves at level 3, which is expected from the screen's ultra thin glass. Both screens started to show signs of burns after being held in front of a lighter for a few seconds.

Nelson notes that the internal display on the Z Flip 5 has some warnings. The YouTuber says that users should be careful not to press on it too hard, keep it away from coins and keys in the pocket, and not remove the protective film.

The phone's hinge held up when Nelson put it through a bend test, and it didn't even flinch, unlike some of the leading foldable phones like the Motorola Razr+. He bent it from the back multiple times, and it still worked perfectly. He even poured dust and dirt all over it, and it still kept working with no issues.

Nelson's durability test isn't as scientific as Samsung's promotional materials, but that's kind of the point. He's trying to simulate real-world use, and that means putting the phone through some pretty tough tests. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 held up pretty well, but they're not quite as durable as a traditional slab phone yet. Still, Samsung's latest clamshell foldable is definitely more durable than its closest competitor.